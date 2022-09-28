Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles

Read full article on original website
Dawn Tabb
2d ago
He knew exactly what he was doing... they didn't have his name on them... Cleveland is a very uneven state... had it been me... I'd be under the jail... if you know what I'm mean... some people have special privileges... this type of behavior needs to stop... he didn't know what he was doing... I call B.S.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Akron man sentenced to life for 3 separate slayings
A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty while on trial for three separate murders could remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life. Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 54 years, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
newsnet5
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
cleveland19.com
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
Man pleads guilty in local insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Suspect in Akron man’s shooting death arrested in New York
AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in the July shooting death of a 55-year-old Akron has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals agents in New York. Alexander Quarterman, 58, surrendered to police in Troy, N.Y., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was one of two suspects wanted for in connection with the July 17 shooting death of Derrick Patterson in West Akron.
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
Family of Cleveland man who died in federal custody in Chicago sues over death
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The family of a Cleveland man who died in federal lockup in Chicago has sued the government, accusing prison officials of ignoring warning signs leading up to his death by suicide. Mika O’Toole, the mother of Tyler James O’Toole, accused the U.S. Bureau of Prisons of knowing...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Defense attorneys seek to spare life of man convicted of killing four, including two children, in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors who will recommend whether convicted killer Armond Johnson Sr. will die by execution or live his life in prison heard testimony Wednesday that Johnson’s family has been plagued by violence. His grandmother was murdered when his mother was 11, leaving her to take care of...
Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter
An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
When woman didn’t answer boyfriend’s call because she was showering, he accused her of cheating and choked her: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Noble Road. At 12:25 a.m. Sept. 22, police were dispatched to a Noble Road apartment where a woman was heard screaming for help. Dispatch notified officers that a male suspect had left the scene. The woman told officers that she arrived home from work...
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
21-year-old Cleveland man on drugs flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22, an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed near West 202nd Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued before the car came to a stop west of Columbia Road in North Olmsted. The driver of the car ran off, but was quickly apprehended.
Akron PD release bodycam video amid brutality accusations
Akron police have released hours of officer body camera video from an August incident, during which a local man has publicly stated he was taken behind the Lebron James I-Promise school and beaten and bloodied by police.
