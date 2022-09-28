ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOm8G_0iDhP02f00

Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.

Here, PA News agency looks at the ramifications of the resultant promotion to the elite level of the next Nations League campaign and the impact winning the group will have on qualification for the 2024 European Championship.

Taking on the top teams in Europe

In the inaugural Nations League in 2018, Scotland played Albania and Israel in Group C1.

The 2024 competition will look completely different for the Scots in Group A.

Scotland cannot be drawn in the same group as fellow promoted countries Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

However, all the big footballing nations such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Netherlands are lying in wait.

Unfortunately, there can be no meeting with Auld Enemy England who dropped down to League B.

However, in December, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said that all 10 teams from CONMEBOL, South America’s football federation, may join the Nations League so maybe there could be a revamp with the likes of Brazil and Argentina involved.

Second seeds for Euro 2024 qualifiers and guaranteed play-off spot

Being among the second seeds for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which are drawn next month, should in theory enhance Scotland’s chances of getting to the finals in Germany.

Scotland will avoid fellow pot two teams such as France, England, Austria and Czech Republic.

However, it would be folly to believe any pot three or even pot four teams would provide easy points.

Romania, Sweden, Norway and Iceland are among the countries in pot three and all would provide a tough test should they be drawn in the same section as Scotland. Should the Scots fail in their task, they will get another opportunity through the play-offs, the route they took to the delayed Euro 2020.

Playing the best teams brings in more money

It was reported that Scotland got £1.5million for taking part in Group B1 which will be doubled for winning it.

Scotland will be guaranteed three glamour games at Hampden Park when the Nations League comes around again in 2024-25.

The national stadium will guarantee to sell out to see the cream of the crop in Europe and in addition there should be an opportunity to earn more through things like hospitality and merchandising, which will be welcome revenue for the Scottish FA.

Who drops out of the squad?

All is rosy in Scotland’s garden after winning promotion but coach Steve Clarke will have to do some squad pruning.

The Scots’ boss was hit by a raft of injuries, and a Scott McTominay suspension to boot, by the time the final Group B1 fixture against Ukraine came along.

Clarke’s side performed heroically for the crucial point with debutant Ryan Porteous of Hibernian particularly impressive.

However, when the Euro qualifiers begin next March, players such as skipper Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna and McTominay – all of whom could be considered starters – as well as the likes of Liam Cooper, David Turnbull, Jon McLaughlin and Jacob Brown, will all be available again.

It is a selection dilemma that Clarke will welcome but a dilemma nonetheless.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, has vowed to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs. Ms Meloni made the pledge during her first public outing since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election, as she addressed farmers and producers at an agricultural fair in Milan sponsored by Italy’s influential Coldiretti farm lobby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59

Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly” following his death aged 59, his management have said. The US rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon. Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Czech Republic#Uk#Nations League Group#Pa News#Group C1#Scots#Conmebol#The Nations League
newschain

Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Colak takes plaudits after double delight in win over Hearts

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Antonio Colak after the striker continued his impressive start to his Rangers career with a first-half double in Saturday’s 4-0 win away to 10-man Hearts. The Croatian took his tally to 11 goals in all competitions since joining from Malmo in the summer as he...
SOCCER
newschain

House Of The Dragon actor joins march for Welsh independence in Cardiff

A House Of The Dragon actor has called the UK Government “the worst show on in the West End” as thousands joined a march for Welsh independence in Cardiff. Campaigners carrying large flags, banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the capital’s city centre on Saturday led by a samba band.
U.K.
newschain

Peterhead launch late comeback to draw with leaders Dunfermline

Bottom club Peterhead staged a remarkable comeback with two late goals including an added-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw at cinch League One leaders Dunfermline. The Pars appeared to be coasting towards victory after second-half goals from Rhys Breen and Nikolay Todorov. Jason Brown then set up a dramatic...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
newschain

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Polling stations opened on Saturday in Latvia for a general election which has been influenced by neighbouring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices, have also been major talking points during campaigning. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Leandro Trossard nets hat-trick as Brighton claim deserved draw at Liverpool

Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick earned Brighton a deserved 3-3 draw as Liverpool endured another damaging defensive performance. The Belgian had given new manager Roberto De Zerbi a dream debut by scoring twice inside the first 17 minutes against some ragged defending, only for Roberto Firmino’s double either side of half-time and Adam Webster’s own goal to turn things around for the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ryan Porteous caps memorable week with goal in Hibernian win at Ross County

Ryan Porteous made it a week to remember with the opening goal in Hibernian’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall. The Hibs defender made an impressive international debut for Scotland against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night where he helped Steve Clarke’s men to Nations League promotion.
WORLD
newschain

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Russian gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russian-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the US and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and led to huge methane leaks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

NI children could die from hypothermia amid cost-of-living crisis, rally told

Children in Northern Ireland could die from hypothermia this winter if more help is not provided for struggling families, a rally has heard. Hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall in Belfast on Saturday to demand more government action amid the cost-of-living crisis. The event, which was organised by campaign...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Bournemouth frustrated as they draw a blank with Brentford

Bournemouth were left fuming to be denied a penalty amid a 0-0 Premier League grind with Brentford. The Cherries were left perplexed by rookie referee Thomas Bramall ruling out a spot-kick despite being ordered to the pitchside monitors by VAR official John Brooks. The Vitality Stadium hosts felt frustrated to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Aston Villa beat Manchester United on penalties in Continental Cup opener

Aston Villa started their FA Women’s Continental League Cup by edging out Manchester United 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic shootout where seven spot-kicks were saved. Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat was the hero, keeping out the efforts of Hayley Ladd, Ella Toone, Hannah Blundell and Ona Batlle before Maz Pacheco slotted home the winner at the Bescot Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Finland closes border to Russians with tourist visas

Finland’s border with Russia has been closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting off one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilisation aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Long queues were reported until midnight at the border...
TRAVEL
newschain

St Johnstone extend unbeaten run to three matches with Dundee United win

St Johnstone extended their recent cinch Premiership unbeaten run to three games with a narrow 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. First-half goals from Stevie May and Melker Hallberg put Saints in control but the home side made it a nervy finish late on when substitute Tony Watt pulled one back.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy