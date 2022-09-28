Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
nbcboston.com
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
Officials: Woman allegedly killed former landlord, wrapped body in curtain in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials say that a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her former landlord and wrapped his body in a curtain before hiding him under construction material in Massachusetts. According to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Marian...
Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman with dementia in Boston Rose Garden
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman in a Boston park on September 18. Police say they responded to the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park in the area of 363 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a robbery and assault and battery.
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged With Murder, Arson in Deadly Worcester Fire Pleads Not Guilty
A former tenant charged with setting a fire at an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts, that claimed the lives of four people pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder as well as arson and assault charges in connection with the May...
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Report of Suspicious Person Following Girl on Her Walk to School
Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person who followed a girl on her walk to school Thursday morning in Marion, Massachusetts. Around 8:40 a.m., police said a student at Sippican Elementary School told her teacher that she had been followed by a suspicious person while walking to school. The teacher immediately alerted school officials, who called Marion police.
nbcboston.com
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Moving Vehicle, Causing Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people were subsequently hurt as other vehicles crashed at the scene...
nbcboston.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Boston Police Custody
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Police investigating after 2 children struck by car in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Two children were transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Peabody. The Peabody Fire Department says they responded to the area of 106 Lynn Street for a report of two children hit by a car. The children were transported to...
Black bear, attacking chickens and goats, was shot and killed by Middleton resident
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Middleton resident shot and killed a black bear at his home Friday morning after the bear had attacked his goats and chickens, according to Mass. Environmental Police. Police said Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the residence...
whdh.com
Police investigate fatal crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
liveboston617.org
Lenox Project Shooting Leaves Man Dead Thursday Night
At about 18:05 hours, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) along with numerous other specialized units responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. You can listen to the police radio audio below:. On arrival,...
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
