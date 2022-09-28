Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
WDBJ7.com
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
cbs19news
Two plead to charges connected to shootout at Roanoke drug house
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Two Roanoke men plead guilty in fatal shooting and drug trafficking
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting pled guilty in federal court for their part in the fatal shootings at an Eastern Avenue drug house and drug trafficking activity. A large-scale distribution of marijuana in rhe Roanoke Valley in 2017-2019 was run by 23-year-old...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police searching for suspect in armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery. LPD says the robbery happened at a KWIK STOP in the 1905 block of Old Forest Road at 11:50 p.m. Officers say a man entered the store displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. After he fled on foot from the business.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County September 21. Police say they responded at 6:53 p.m. Ridge Ave, one mile south of Huckleberry Rd. 59-year-old Charles Cregger was driving a Ford farm trailer...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke mayor discusses possible criminal justice reform rollback
When Republicans took control of the Virginia House of Delegates last year, several Democrats worried the state would roll back criminal justice reforms enacted after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. But for some prominent Roanoke Democrats, reversing those reforms may be a welcome change. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfirnews.com
As Ian’s remnants move over us, be alert for possible flooding
We are sure to get plenty of rain at times from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, but what is less certain is which areas, if any, encounter flooding. Meteorologists say the potential exists just about anywhere from small mountain valleys to larger river basins like the Roanoke, and it is important to remain alert for the possibility. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
'He took his heart away from him:' Amherst Co. man mourns killed girlfriend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An Amherst County woman died and her boyfriend is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Bliss Viar died and Tim Fuller was hurt after their motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle. Lee Fuller is Tim's father and he...
supertalk929.com
Virginia man dies after being rear-ended, thrown off farm tractor
A Crockett, Virginia man is dead after he was reportedly rear-ended while driving a farm tractor. According to a report from Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, was traveling South on Ridge Avenue near Huckleberry Road in Wythe County. The tractor was hauling a corn chopper when it was...
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Comments / 0