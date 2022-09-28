ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges

BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Road rage murder conviction overturned

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

