2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
When will fall colors peak in Washoe County and the Eastern Sierra?
Grab your best Instagram-worthy outfit and head on out — now through mid-October is the best time to go leaf peeping in Washoe County and surrounding areas. Fall colors will peak in Washoe County around Oct. 17, according to the 2022 Fall Foliage Map, a planning guide that predicts the progressive changing of leaves throughout...
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
FOX Reno
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
KOLO TV Reno
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
