kjzz.org
Investigation finds Peoria school district failed to address racial harassment
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has completed an investigation into complaints against the Peoria Unified School District. The district reportedly failed to address racial harassment against its students. OCR sent out a statement Friday saying students were harassed based on their race, color and...
kjzz.org
How higher housing costs impact Phoenix economic development
Thanks to grants and programs, Phoenix helped many small businesses survive COVID-19, but higher housing costs could hurt future economic development. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Phoenix predicted 20 to 25% of the city’s small businesses would not survive, but Christine Mackay, the city’s economic development director, said the percentage turned out to be lower than originally feared.
kjzz.org
Presbyterian pastor fears for future of religion as more support white Christian nationalism
With the rise of former President Donald Trump we’ve seen Christian nationalism rise too — or at least come out into the open. A poll from Politco earlier this month showed that a majority of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation. And for the Rev....
kjzz.org
Numerous issues block Phoenix's police accountability office from becoming fully functional
A civilian-led office created to do oversight of Phoenix police does not have a full staff as a window closes in which the city had estimated that hiring would be done. Right now the Office of Accountability and Transparency is only able to monitor internal reviews conducted by the Police Department.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
kjzz.org
Bureau of Land Management to take more comments on Sonoran Desert National Monument
The Bureau of Land Management has been working to update a management plan for the Sonoran Desert National Monument, and, after years of work, the agency is winding up the public comment period for the latest version of the plan. The monument is located southwest of the Phoenix metro area.
kjzz.org
Outside review sought in Phoenix police shooting of Somali refugee
Phoenix police recently said detectives are investigating officers who shot and killed a man after he ignored orders to stop throwing rocks. Now the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an independent review. Phoenix police say last weekend an officer saw 34-year-old Ali Osman throwing...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has approved Vision Zero for pedestrian safety. Here's how it's working in other cities
The Phoenix City Council earlier this month unanimously approved adopting a Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan; the vote also came with $10 million a year to implement it. This came after the council voted against implementing Vision Zero in 2019. Phoenix has a problem with traffic safety and pedestrian...
