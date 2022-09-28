ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Investigation finds Peoria school district failed to address racial harassment

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has completed an investigation into complaints against the Peoria Unified School District. The district reportedly failed to address racial harassment against its students. OCR sent out a statement Friday saying students were harassed based on their race, color and...
How higher housing costs impact Phoenix economic development

Thanks to grants and programs, Phoenix helped many small businesses survive COVID-19, but higher housing costs could hurt future economic development. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Phoenix predicted 20 to 25% of the city’s small businesses would not survive, but Christine Mackay, the city’s economic development director, said the percentage turned out to be lower than originally feared.
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants

There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
Outside review sought in Phoenix police shooting of Somali refugee

Phoenix police recently said detectives are investigating officers who shot and killed a man after he ignored orders to stop throwing rocks. Now the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an independent review. Phoenix police say last weekend an officer saw 34-year-old Ali Osman throwing...
