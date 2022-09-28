ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Stanley Gardner files request to remove GPS-tracking device

ASHLAND — Stanley Gardner, 71, accused of killing his son in early September, recently asked a court to allow him to take off his GPS-monitoring device after he was released on bond on Sept. 16. According to the motion filed on Sept. 21 by his state-appointed attorney, Matthew Malone,...
Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon hosts Coats for Kids program

MOUNT VERNON — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, in collaboration with Gault’s Plaza Cleaners, will collect gently used coats at over 30 locations in Knox County during the month of October. Through Coats for Kids, individuals are asked to donate new or gently used coats. Gault’s Plaza...
Historical Society to tour Agricultural Museum

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Historical Society will host its next meeting on Wednesday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knox County Agricultural Museum. The museum is located at the Knox County Fairgrounds, just off Wooster Road, north of Mount Vernon. The meeting is free and open to the public, and all persons interested in area history are invited to attend.
West Holmes unloads on Lexington

West Holmes earned its community's accolades after a 48-14 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 14-7 lead over Lexington.
Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead

Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
GALLERY: 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational

Runners from 20 area high schools competed Tuesday night in the 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational, held at the Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown. Mount Gilead won the boys race with 54 team points, followed by Northmor (106) and Fredericktown (143). Mount Gilead sophomore Will Baker finished first overall with a time of 15:48.79. His teammate, senior Reed Supplee, placed fourth with a time of 16:22.18. West Holmes senior Zeke Galbraith (second, 16:04.54), Northmor junior Ryan Lehman (third, 16:13.74) and East Knox senior Nathan Streby (fifth, 16:23.33) rounded out the top five individually.
'We don't quit': Northmor overcomes early deficit to dispatch East Knox

HOWARD -- The Northmor Golden Knights are one of the youngest teams in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. They carry just five seniors on their 51-man roster (Fredericktown, for comparison's sake, has 14). Most of their starters are sophomores and juniors, including first-year quarterback A.J. Bower, who starred at the junior varsity level as a freshman but had thrown just nine varsity passes coming into this season.
Clear Fork hits passing gear early to lap Pleasant

Clear Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-21 victory over Pleasant in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Clear Fork opened with a 28-14 advantage over Pleasant through the first quarter.
Wooster claims OCC girls tennis title

WOOSSTER -- The Wooster Generals dominated the Ohio Cardinal Conference girls tennis season, and swept the league's awards, too. The following results were released by the conference on Friday.
Upstart Mount Gilead awaits Centerburg in KMAC showdown

CENTERBURG — The hottest team in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference will meet the league’s Cinderella story Friday night. Winners of five straight, Centerburg hits the road for a showdown with Mount Gilead. At 4-2, the Indians are off to their best start since opening the 2011 campaign with four consecutive wins.
Not for the faint of heart: Loudonville topples Fredericktown

Loudonville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 38-35 victory against Fredericktown in Ohio high school football action on September 30. Tough to find an edge early, Loudonville and Fredericktown fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.
Gibsonburg's speedy start jolts Monroeville

Too much too quick, Gibsonburg opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Monroeville 55-7 at Monroeville High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Gibsonburg jumped in front of Monroeville 24-0 to begin the second quarter.
