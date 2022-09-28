Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Ohio AG: Former Knox Co. Sheriff deputy & wife indicted in $450K elderly theft case
MOUNT VERNON -- A Knox County grand jury has indicted a former law enforcement officer and his wife on seven felony charges stemming from the theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday. The indictment charges Gambier residents Daniel...
Knox Pages
Stanley Gardner files request to remove GPS-tracking device
ASHLAND — Stanley Gardner, 71, accused of killing his son in early September, recently asked a court to allow him to take off his GPS-monitoring device after he was released on bond on Sept. 16. According to the motion filed on Sept. 21 by his state-appointed attorney, Matthew Malone,...
Knox Pages
Four Knox County football teams in playoff hunt heading into Week 7
MOUNT VERNON -- Four Knox County high school football teams are in the playoff hunt with one month of regular season play remaining. Two would host first-round playoff games if the postseason began today.
Knox Pages
Part I: The Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson -- on the RR tracks in 1905
GAMBIER -- It should have been harmless. What would normally be an incredibly dangerous stunt should have been nothing more than a trick to intensify the initiation of a freshman into the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity at Kenyon College.
Knox Pages
Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon hosts Coats for Kids program
MOUNT VERNON — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, in collaboration with Gault’s Plaza Cleaners, will collect gently used coats at over 30 locations in Knox County during the month of October. Through Coats for Kids, individuals are asked to donate new or gently used coats. Gault’s Plaza...
Knox Pages
Historical Society to tour Agricultural Museum
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Historical Society will host its next meeting on Wednesday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knox County Agricultural Museum. The museum is located at the Knox County Fairgrounds, just off Wooster Road, north of Mount Vernon. The meeting is free and open to the public, and all persons interested in area history are invited to attend.
Knox Pages
Northmor cancels check from East Knox
Northmor dumped East Knox 36-23 on September 30 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Northmor a 15-11 lead over East Knox.
Knox Pages
West Holmes unloads on Lexington
West Holmes earned its community's accolades after a 48-14 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 14-7 lead over Lexington.
Knox Pages
Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead
Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational
Runners from 20 area high schools competed Tuesday night in the 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational, held at the Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown. Mount Gilead won the boys race with 54 team points, followed by Northmor (106) and Fredericktown (143). Mount Gilead sophomore Will Baker finished first overall with a time of 15:48.79. His teammate, senior Reed Supplee, placed fourth with a time of 16:22.18. West Holmes senior Zeke Galbraith (second, 16:04.54), Northmor junior Ryan Lehman (third, 16:13.74) and East Knox senior Nathan Streby (fifth, 16:23.33) rounded out the top five individually.
Knox Pages
'We don't quit': Northmor overcomes early deficit to dispatch East Knox
HOWARD -- The Northmor Golden Knights are one of the youngest teams in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. They carry just five seniors on their 51-man roster (Fredericktown, for comparison's sake, has 14). Most of their starters are sophomores and juniors, including first-year quarterback A.J. Bower, who starred at the junior varsity level as a freshman but had thrown just nine varsity passes coming into this season.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork hits passing gear early to lap Pleasant
Clear Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-21 victory over Pleasant in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Clear Fork opened with a 28-14 advantage over Pleasant through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Highland paints near-perfect picture in win over Shelby
Highland stomped on Shelby 44-20 on September 30 in Ohio football action. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Razor thin: Lima Central Catholic earns tough verdict over Lucas
Lima Central Catholic topped Lucas 26-23 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup. Lucas authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Wooster claims OCC girls tennis title
WOOSSTER -- The Wooster Generals dominated the Ohio Cardinal Conference girls tennis season, and swept the league's awards, too. The following results were released by the conference on Friday.
Knox Pages
New Philadelphia tames Madison Comprehensive's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Philadelphia followed in snuffing Madison Comprehensive's offense 21-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-0 lead over Madison Comprehensive.
Knox Pages
Upstart Mount Gilead awaits Centerburg in KMAC showdown
CENTERBURG — The hottest team in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference will meet the league’s Cinderella story Friday night. Winners of five straight, Centerburg hits the road for a showdown with Mount Gilead. At 4-2, the Indians are off to their best start since opening the 2011 campaign with four consecutive wins.
Knox Pages
Not for the faint of heart: Loudonville topples Fredericktown
Loudonville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 38-35 victory against Fredericktown in Ohio high school football action on September 30. Tough to find an edge early, Loudonville and Fredericktown fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Gibsonburg's speedy start jolts Monroeville
Too much too quick, Gibsonburg opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Monroeville 55-7 at Monroeville High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Gibsonburg jumped in front of Monroeville 24-0 to begin the second quarter.
