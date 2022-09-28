ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/29)

BOOKED: Blake Picard on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Hallucinogenic and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, total bond set at $2,747.50 cash only. BOOKED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal...
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/29) At 7:02 a.m. a child in need of care case was reported at NW 30 Road & N. Washington Avenue. At 3:05 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at Railroad & McKinley. Cattle Out. At 3:08 p.m. a report of cattle out...
Great Bend Post

Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend

On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Hutch Post

Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Great Bend Post

Kirmer rejoins family business at Stueder Contractors

Stueder Contractors officially welcomed Tarynn (Stueder) Kirmer back to the family business. Tarynn started at Stueder's in April 2022 as a customer service representative and will be completing client billing. "I've been around Stueder Contractors my entire life," said Tarynn. "You might remember me as the toddler in TV commercials...
Pratt Tribune

Geesling asks city to consider making Pratt a no-whistle zone

Pratt resident told Pratt City Commissioners at their September 19 meeting that she and her neighbors would like Pratt to be declared a no-whistle zone. The request would require that the city pass an ordinance prohibiting the trains of the Union Pacific railroad from blowing their horns within Pratt city limits.
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
KSNT News

Motorcyclist dies attempting to avoid deer

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. […]
Great Bend Post

Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad

When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

