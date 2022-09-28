Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for murder
A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.
Great Bend police make separate meth arrests on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department contacted Marcus Miller, age 34, in the 1400 block of 2nd Street in the City of Great Bend. Miller was arrested on two City of Great Bend Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, a crystal...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/29)
BOOKED: Blake Picard on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Hallucinogenic and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, total bond set at $2,747.50 cash only. BOOKED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal...
adastraradio.com
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Woman struck by vehicle in Great Bend domestic dispute
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 5:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Individuals at the scene reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the...
4-H Week: Barton Co. Commission hears from area 4-H ambassadors
It's not just for farm kids. Area 4-H Ambassadors Ailey Williams and Parker Dicks spoke at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting in preparation for National 4-H Week that runs from Oct. 2-8. The week celebrates the impact 4-H makes by empowering youth with the skills they need throughout life. "4-H...
Cop Shop (9/29)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/29) At 7:02 a.m. a child in need of care case was reported at NW 30 Road & N. Washington Avenue. At 3:05 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at Railroad & McKinley. Cattle Out. At 3:08 p.m. a report of cattle out...
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
Kirmer rejoins family business at Stueder Contractors
Stueder Contractors officially welcomed Tarynn (Stueder) Kirmer back to the family business. Tarynn started at Stueder's in April 2022 as a customer service representative and will be completing client billing. "I've been around Stueder Contractors my entire life," said Tarynn. "You might remember me as the toddler in TV commercials...
Pratt Tribune
Geesling asks city to consider making Pratt a no-whistle zone
Pratt resident told Pratt City Commissioners at their September 19 meeting that she and her neighbors would like Pratt to be declared a no-whistle zone. The request would require that the city pass an ordinance prohibiting the trains of the Union Pacific railroad from blowing their horns within Pratt city limits.
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Great Bend looking into separating large and small dogs at dog park
Great Bend's .15% sales tax increase designated for “quality of life” projects that was approved last November is expected to generate $567,000 in 2023. A 10-year capital improvement plan was organized by a committee to outline projects to tackle. In 2023, Great Bend has proposed allocating $10,000 from...
Motorcyclist dies attempting to avoid deer
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. […]
Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad
When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
