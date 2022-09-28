Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Wash. Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters had a challenging time putting out a fire in a home under construction early Saturday morning in the Cooper Mountain area of Washington County. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said at about 3 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a home on Kelly View Loop....
philomathnews.com
Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night
A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
kptv.com
Operation Blue Roof has new home in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hurricane Ian is devastating people living in Florida, upending lives and ripping roofs off homes. “At the end of the day, there’s a family that needs a roof over their head and we’re going to provide it,” said Colonel Mike Helton, commander of the Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
kptv.com
1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Cully neighborhood Friday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 55th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a female pedestrian dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Woman intentionally sets fire to Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after intentionally setting a fire to her apartment early Friday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Fire crews responded to a call of someone burning material just outside their apartment door just after...
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
kptv.com
Wrong-way crash in Wilsonville leaves motorcyclist dead
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old California man is dead after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Jeep on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the Oregon State Police. A witness told police that Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa had been traveling north, then for an unknown...
clayconews.com
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
kptv.com
$1.2 million federal grant will improve downtown, Portland officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland will receive a $1.2 million federal grant as part of the American Rescue Plan, which will build 32,000 square feet of street plazas downtown, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced on Friday. PBOT said the funds will go toward permanent improvements for Pride Plaza at...
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?
A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
hh-today.com
What’s to become of this vacant lot?
The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
I-205 tolling plans missing some key elements
While ODOT is 'collaborating with local governments' they have released no concrete plan to mitigate problems.Having done a fair amount of research into ODOT's plan to toll I-205, I feel the residents of West Linn ought to be reminded of certain issues that have been lightly discussed but do not seem to be receiving the attention and planning they deserve. One of these key issues: lack of planning for supporting infrastructure. In our community, passage across the Arch bridge particularly has the potential to become nightmarish once tolling of the Abernethy bridge begins. Traffic in that region is already terrible...
