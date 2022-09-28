Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth-Roseville edges Galesburg soccer team 2-1 Thursday
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth-Roseville boys soccer team posted their 10th — and most impressive — victory of the season Thursday afternoon, topping the Galesburg Silver Streaks 2-1 at Pattee Fields. The outcome was still in doubt to the final whistle, as Galesburg standout Matthew Roach brought the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Runbom leads Streaks golfers into postseason; Get the lowdown on Streaks fall sports
GALESBURG — State boys golf tournament veteran Jason Runbom was scheduled to lead his teammates into the postseason Wednesday as Illinois high schools begin regional play. The Silver Streaks were among nine teams in the Geneseo regional field at Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge. The top three teams and top 10 individuals not qualifying with teams will advance to the Bartonville Sectional on Monday.
starvedrock.media
Unbeaten Bruins And Tigers Hold Spots In State Football Rankings
It's status quo for area teams when it comes to this week's state football rankings. Despite moving to 5-0, Princeton stays at number 4 in the Class 3A Associated Press poll while St. Bede remains 7th in Class 1A. You can hear Princeton's next game Friday night at Sterling Newman on 99.3 WAJK while the Bruins Saturday afternoon game against Bureau Valley will be aired on 103.9 WLPO.
Rock Island, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galesburg High School football team will have a game with Rock Island High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From walk-on to star; Davenport North alum earns scholarship as a Hawkeye
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For Hawkeye volleyball player Bailey Ortega, Iowa sports was her first love. "Being a Hawkeye is just an amazing thing coming from Iowa, growing up seeing Joe Wieskamp and all the things he did here and I kind of just idolized the Iowa players and then when I got the opportunity, it was just a no-brainer. "
977wmoi.com
1330 WRAM Tribute to Long-Time Monmouth College Football, Wrestling and Golf Coach Bill Reichow
Prairie Communications’ Vanessa Wetterling hosts a well-deserved tribute to long-time Monmouth College football, wrestling and golf coach Bill Reichow. Guests include daughter Jackie Reichow-Flater, Monmouth College historian Jeff Rankin, local newspaper writer and Monmouth College Associate Director and Writer Barry McNamara and Monmouth Mayor and former Monmouth College football player Rod Davies. Former Monmouth College players Mike Castillo, Greg Durbek, Bill Dusek, Billy Honeycutt, Grant Minor, Dennis Plummer, Jay Ragar, Bob Trombetta and Paul Wosack shared heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious, stories about Coach Reichow.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
KWQC
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roller skating event a ‘test run.’ Organizer eyes permanent skating/youth center
Roller skating is returning to Galesburg. Whether it’s just a one-day event or a more permanent entertainment option remains to be seen. A day of family and adult fun is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the former Skate Palace, 1855 E. Knox St. in Galesburg. The event, sponsored by Michael Spinks and not-for-profit All-Stars Sports Academy, will feature roller skating for all ages from 1 to 8 p.m. There also will be other games and contests, a pitching speed radar gun, and food trucks on site.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
davenportlibrary.com
The Davenport Conspiracy
Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
1470 WMBD
John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
Comments / 0