Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro police investigating after four shot

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 3 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Officials said none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here . Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

WNCT

WNCT

