FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
8newsnow.com
Stardust Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stardust Resort and Casino, which opened in 1958, was home to the Lido de Paris show on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s also where Siegfried & Roy got their start and singer Wayne Newton headlined for six years. The iconic resort was imploded on March 13, 2007. Its famous sign resides at the Neon Museum.
8newsnow.com
New Frontier Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frontier opened in 1942 and was demolished in an implosion on Nov. 13, 2007. It hosted the final performance of The Supremes with Diana Ross in 1970. It was later called the New Frontier. The demolition and its preparation were filmed for the National...
8newsnow.com
Bourbon Street Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker – but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
8newsnow.com
Riviera Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Riviera was demolished in two separate implosions which happened on June 14 and Aug. 16, 2016. The nine-story building was one of the first high-rises in Las Vegas when it opened in 1955. The property was used in several Hollywood movies, including Oceans 11...
8newsnow.com
Castaways Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Castaways Hotel and Casino, formally known as the Showboat, was unusual in that it wasn’t along the Las Vegas Strip. It was located on the Boulder Highway, or the Boulder Strip, as it is sometimes called. The implosion was on Jan. 11, 2006, nearly two years after the property had closed.
8newsnow.com
Boardwalk Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Built in 1966 and opened as a non-gaming Holiday Inn, the property would eventually become the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in 1989. The Boardwalk was located at 3750 South Las vegas Blvd. between the current Bellagio and Park MGM. After opening in 1966 a second...
8newsnow.com
Wee Man brings Chronic Tacos to Las Vegas!
Ex-girlfriend of Las Vegas man accused of killing …. Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on …. K9 teams compete in first annual International Casino …. Jara up for $76K raise after ‘highly effective’ CCSD …. Fiore Responds to Seaman Lawsuit. Seaman sues Fiore, City...
8newsnow.com
Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Since Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody Wednesday night, Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles...
8newsnow.com
Search continues for missing prisoner
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Convicted murderer, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is still on the run after escaping from prison Friday at the Southern Desert Correctional Center. Posters of Duarte-Herrera were plastered in front of local businesses surrounding the prison, stating he escaped on Sept. 27. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed he escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23.
8newsnow.com
Man sought in killing of PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas; son, woman charged
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
8newsnow.com
Convicted murderer captured in Las Vegas
Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman …. Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip …. Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted …. Newly formed A.R.C organization focuses on rescuing …. Road to Healing: Vegas Strong 5K raises funds by …. ‘Inflation is making a...
8newsnow.com
'That’s betrayal,' People living near prison of escaped murderer awaiting transparency from NDOC
Though the convicted murderer who escaped a prison northwest of Las Vegas was recaptured Wednesday night, those living closest to the facility fear it could happen again. They worry they wouldn’t know about it, again.
