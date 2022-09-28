LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Castaways Hotel and Casino, formally known as the Showboat, was unusual in that it wasn’t along the Las Vegas Strip. It was located on the Boulder Highway, or the Boulder Strip, as it is sometimes called. The implosion was on Jan. 11, 2006, nearly two years after the property had closed.

