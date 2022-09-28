ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Stardust Implosion

Stardust Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stardust Resort and Casino, which opened in 1958, was home to the Lido de Paris show on the Las Vegas Strip. It's also where Siegfried & Roy got their start and singer Wayne Newton headlined for six years. The iconic resort was imploded on March 13, 2007. Its famous sign resides at the Neon Museum.
8newsnow.com

New Frontier Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frontier opened in 1942 and was demolished in an implosion on Nov. 13, 2007. It hosted the final performance of The Supremes with Diana Ross in 1970. It was later called the New Frontier.
8newsnow.com

Bourbon Street Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker – but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
Riviera Implosion

Riviera Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Riviera was demolished in two separate implosions which happened on June 14 and Aug. 16, 2016. The nine-story building was one of the first high-rises in Las Vegas when it opened in 1955.
8newsnow.com

Castaways Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Castaways Hotel and Casino, formally known as the Showboat, was unusual in that it wasn't along the Las Vegas Strip. It was located on the Boulder Highway, or the Boulder Strip, as it is sometimes called. The implosion was on Jan. 11, 2006, nearly two years after the property had closed.
8newsnow.com

Boardwalk Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Built in 1966 and opened as a non-gaming Holiday Inn, the property would eventually become the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in 1989. The Boardwalk was located at 3750 South Las vegas Blvd. between the current Bellagio and Park MGM.
8newsnow.com

Wee Man brings Chronic Tacos to Las Vegas!

Ex-girlfriend of Las Vegas man accused of killing …. Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on …. K9 teams compete in first annual International Casino …. Jara up for $76K raise after ‘highly effective’ CCSD …. Fiore Responds to Seaman Lawsuit. Seaman sues Fiore, City...
8newsnow.com

Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Since Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody Wednesday night, Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles...
8newsnow.com

Search continues for missing prisoner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Convicted murderer, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is still on the run after escaping from prison Friday at the Southern Desert Correctional Center. Posters of Duarte-Herrera were plastered in front of local businesses surrounding the prison, stating he escaped on Sept. 27. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed he escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23.
8newsnow.com

Man sought in killing of PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas; son, woman charged

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
8newsnow.com

Convicted murderer captured in Las Vegas

Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman …. Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip …. Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted …. Newly formed A.R.C organization focuses on rescuing …. Road to Healing: Vegas Strong 5K raises funds by …. ‘Inflation is making a...
