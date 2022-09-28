ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth American

Richard (Dick) Maurice Salisbury

Dick knew his Lord and Savior and finally met Him face to face on the morning of Sept. 25, 2022, with a sudden and unexpected passage from the earthly to the Eternal. Dick was born in Bar Harbor on March 20, 1936, to Everett J. Salisbury and Louise (Marshall) Salisbury of Hulls Cove.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall

BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Director of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is hired

STONINGTON — The board of directors of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (MCCF), a nonprofit with a mission to sustain fisheries and coastal communities in Maine, has announced the hiring of Alexa Dayton as the organization’s new executive director. Dayton brings more than 25 years of leadership...
STONINGTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Kermit Payson Allen

Kermit Payson Allen, 94, died on Sept. 24, 2022, at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. Born in Blue Hill on Dec. 22, 1927, he was the eldest son of Roy P. and Eva (Smith) Allen. He graduated from Gould Academy in 1945 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1949. He served...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

District 15 candidate seeks to “protect the opportunity to fish”

When lobsterman Genevieve McDonald opted not to run for reelection after serving two terms in the Maine House of Representatives, two people from lobstering families stepped up to run for what is now House District 15: Democrat Holly Eaton of Deer Isle and Republican Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

A tireless worker

Nicole Grohoski has been a tireless worker serving four years in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton, always keeping us informed about what is happening locally as well as Augusta with her newsletters and personal meetings. She has worked for the protection of youth suffering from addiction and improving...
AUGUSTA, ME
Ellsworth American

Schoodic towns mull forming internet utility

GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor are exploring the option of joining or forming a municipal broadband utility to provide affordable, high-speed internet to year-round, seasonal residents, businesses and visitors on the Schoodic Peninsula. The move comes as more than half of residents reported that their internet service is...
GOULDSBORO, ME
colbyecho.news

Are students safe in Waterville?

Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor

It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Riddle me this! Couple create rhyming scavenger hunt of quirky sights and places

GOULDSBORO — Carol Dean doesn’t miss much. Late last spring, Carol and her husband, Roger, were out for a drive in their 2007 Corvette C6. One of those state directional signs on Maine highways caught Carol’s eye in the tiny Washington County town of Alexander. The bland, blue-and-white sign announced the Alexander Art Trail.
GOULDSBORO, ME
Ellsworth American

Hedge fund would be the majority owner of trash plant under agreement

HAMPDEN — Investment firm Revere Capital Advisors would be the majority owner of a new company poised to take over the now-shuttered trash plant in Hampden, the Municipal Review Committee reported in a Sept. 26 letter updating its membership about the sale of the property. The nonprofit MRC represents...
HAMPDEN, ME
Ellsworth American

A missed opportunity for Ellsworth

My name is Jon Stein, and I’m running for Ellsworth City Council this November. People may know me as the vice president of Heart of Ellsworth, a Maine Community Foundation Hancock County Grant advisor, an educator with Ellsworth Adult Education, or as the owner of Fogtown Brewing Co. But last Monday, I was simply a concerned citizen observing a council meeting.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country

Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock Gold celebration returns for a second installment Oct. 15

HANCOCK — The Hancock Gold Celebration, which was held for the first time last year, will be returning to Hancock for a second time. Join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the memorial town triangle for a day of fun, food, games and music, as well as a chance to see the fire trucks and meet the firefighters at the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department’s open house.
HANCOCK, ME

