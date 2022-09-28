Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Related
Ellsworth American
Richard (Dick) Maurice Salisbury
Dick knew his Lord and Savior and finally met Him face to face on the morning of Sept. 25, 2022, with a sudden and unexpected passage from the earthly to the Eternal. Dick was born in Bar Harbor on March 20, 1936, to Everett J. Salisbury and Louise (Marshall) Salisbury of Hulls Cove.
wabi.tv
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
foxbangor.com
Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall
BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
Ellsworth American
Director of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is hired
STONINGTON — The board of directors of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (MCCF), a nonprofit with a mission to sustain fisheries and coastal communities in Maine, has announced the hiring of Alexa Dayton as the organization’s new executive director. Dayton brings more than 25 years of leadership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Ellsworth American
Kermit Payson Allen
Kermit Payson Allen, 94, died on Sept. 24, 2022, at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. Born in Blue Hill on Dec. 22, 1927, he was the eldest son of Roy P. and Eva (Smith) Allen. He graduated from Gould Academy in 1945 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1949. He served...
Ellsworth American
District 15 candidate seeks to “protect the opportunity to fish”
When lobsterman Genevieve McDonald opted not to run for reelection after serving two terms in the Maine House of Representatives, two people from lobstering families stepped up to run for what is now House District 15: Democrat Holly Eaton of Deer Isle and Republican Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island.
wgan.com
Pair of Maine men accused of receiving pay for home repair projects that were never completed
Two men in Penobscot County are accused of taking payments for home repairs that they did not finish. According to the Bangor Daily News, 51-year-old Eric Bartell of Bangor and 34-year-old Lee Smith of Lee were indicted Wednesday on one count each of theft by deception. Prosecutors said Bartell took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
A tireless worker
Nicole Grohoski has been a tireless worker serving four years in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton, always keeping us informed about what is happening locally as well as Augusta with her newsletters and personal meetings. She has worked for the protection of youth suffering from addiction and improving...
Ellsworth American
Schoodic towns mull forming internet utility
GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor are exploring the option of joining or forming a municipal broadband utility to provide affordable, high-speed internet to year-round, seasonal residents, businesses and visitors on the Schoodic Peninsula. The move comes as more than half of residents reported that their internet service is...
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor
It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellsworth American
Riddle me this! Couple create rhyming scavenger hunt of quirky sights and places
GOULDSBORO — Carol Dean doesn’t miss much. Late last spring, Carol and her husband, Roger, were out for a drive in their 2007 Corvette C6. One of those state directional signs on Maine highways caught Carol’s eye in the tiny Washington County town of Alexander. The bland, blue-and-white sign announced the Alexander Art Trail.
Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada
BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Ellsworth American
Hedge fund would be the majority owner of trash plant under agreement
HAMPDEN — Investment firm Revere Capital Advisors would be the majority owner of a new company poised to take over the now-shuttered trash plant in Hampden, the Municipal Review Committee reported in a Sept. 26 letter updating its membership about the sale of the property. The nonprofit MRC represents...
Ellsworth American
A missed opportunity for Ellsworth
My name is Jon Stein, and I’m running for Ellsworth City Council this November. People may know me as the vice president of Heart of Ellsworth, a Maine Community Foundation Hancock County Grant advisor, an educator with Ellsworth Adult Education, or as the owner of Fogtown Brewing Co. But last Monday, I was simply a concerned citizen observing a council meeting.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Ellsworth American
Island’s fate tied to fishing, residents say: “I think we’re being pushed out”
STONINGTON — Make way for windmills. That was one of the worries aired by Deer Isle-Stonington fishermen and small business owners who attended a breakfast economic development meeting at the Stonington town office Friday. A few residents and small business owners said they think the fishing industry is being...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
Ellsworth American
Hancock Gold celebration returns for a second installment Oct. 15
HANCOCK — The Hancock Gold Celebration, which was held for the first time last year, will be returning to Hancock for a second time. Join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the memorial town triangle for a day of fun, food, games and music, as well as a chance to see the fire trucks and meet the firefighters at the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department’s open house.
Comments / 0