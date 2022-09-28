ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Roller Derby closing season Saturday with Stranger Games

By Staff reports
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Montgomery Roller Derby closes out its season Saturday with the “Stranger Games” at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

It's a double-header night, with junior skaters taking the track at 5:30 p.m. The Steel City Slayers from Birmingham facing off in Slashers vs. Sci-Fighters.

The main event starts at 7 p.m. as Montgomery Roller Derby takes on Druid City Derby from Tuscaloosa.

There will be a costume contest at halftime, so dress up in your favorite "Stranger Things"/1980s attire.

Montgomery Roller Derby will donate a portion of the event’s proceeds to Montgomery Area Food Bank and collect non-perishable can goods.

This event is open to all ages. Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available for $12 at montgomery-roller-derby.square.site . Kids ages 5 and under are free!

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization that is working to bring the sport to a new generation of Montgomery fans with a unique blend of athletic competition and entertainment.

Follow them on social media: Facebook @montgomeryrollerderby , Instagram @montrollerderby , TikTok @montgomeryrollerderby , and Snapchat @mgmrollerderby

AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
