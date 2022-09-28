CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO