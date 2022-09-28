Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Video shows woman shot at least 14 times in front of children; suspect on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is on the run after shooting his girlfriend at least 14 times in front of their children. Not only did this mother survive, she asked to share her story on our Milwaukee Crime Stoppers segment to help catch him. The whole shooting was...
Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlip.com
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
WISN
33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he is now out of surgery.
Fired Cop Indicted for Allegedly Murdering a 19-Year-Old and Breaking Another Man’s Eye Socket
A fired police officer has been charged with killing a man and badly injuring another in connection with separate alleged incidents of excessive force. Dante Salinas, formerly of the Waukegan Police Department in Illinois, faces a count each of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for shooting car passenger Marcellis Stinnette, 19, when the vehicle allegedly was not a danger to Salinas in a 2020 incident. He is also accused of attacking Angel Salgado in 2019, breaking the man’s eye socket.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman charged after allegedly flipping vehicle, spitting on officers and at hospital worker
A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later threatening and spitting on law enforcement officers. Vyridiana Perez was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony threats to law enforcement...
Argument leads to shooting near 40th and Custer; 1 injured, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police arrested a woman after a shooting near 40th and Custer on Tuesday. According to police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman shot a 41-year-old woman during an argument.
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
Man dead after being shot near 24th and Ruby in Milwaukee
A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot near 24th and Ruby on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Police say the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Town of Farmington | By Washington Co. Sheriff
September 27, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased operator from the September 25, 2022, crash on Hwy M as Mitchell Allen Preisler (22) from the Town of Farmington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction...
Milwaukee man hit by a car, seriously injured
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was hit by a car Thursday morning.
Comments / 1