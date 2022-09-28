ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wlip.com

Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
WISN

33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Law & Crime

Fired Cop Indicted for Allegedly Murdering a 19-Year-Old and Breaking Another Man’s Eye Socket

A fired police officer has been charged with killing a man and badly injuring another in connection with separate alleged incidents of excessive force. Dante Salinas, formerly of the Waukegan Police Department in Illinois, faces a count each of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for shooting car passenger Marcellis Stinnette, 19, when the vehicle allegedly was not a danger to Salinas in a 2020 incident. He is also accused of attacking Angel Salgado in 2019, breaking the man’s eye socket.
WAUKEGAN, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha woman charged after allegedly flipping vehicle, spitting on officers and at hospital worker

A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later threatening and spitting on law enforcement officers. Vyridiana Perez was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony threats to law enforcement...
KENOSHA, WI

