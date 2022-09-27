ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won't sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: D.J. Jones cleared to play in Week 4

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are all inactive this week.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaylen Waddle
SkySports

The Kentavius Street Life: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle discusses dogs, doughnuts, Big Easy cuisine and Japanese culture

Getting an NFL sack or being greeted by your dog after a day at work? It's quite the toss up for Kentavius Street when it comes to deciding on the better feeling. A predicament made even harder for the New Orleans Saints defensive tackle since the addition of exceptionally-named puppy 'Doodlebop' to the Street family. If anything, he can count on a wagging tail to be waiting for him when he returns from London, ideally with a sack and a win to his name, on the back of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy