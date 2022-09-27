Getting an NFL sack or being greeted by your dog after a day at work? It's quite the toss up for Kentavius Street when it comes to deciding on the better feeling. A predicament made even harder for the New Orleans Saints defensive tackle since the addition of exceptionally-named puppy 'Doodlebop' to the Street family. If anything, he can count on a wagging tail to be waiting for him when he returns from London, ideally with a sack and a win to his name, on the back of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO