Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
WATCH: Browns DT Jordan Elliott gets first career solo sack against Falcons
He was the only usual starter left on the defensive line entering Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott showed up.
J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won't sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday,...
Broncos inactives: D.J. Jones cleared to play in Week 4
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are all inactive this week.
Tua Tagovailoa: NFL urged to make 'tangible change' to concussion policy in wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback's head injury
The NFL has been urged to make 'tangible change' to their concussion protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital with head and neck injuries during their Thursday night defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was shaken up and looked wobbly on...
The Kentavius Street Life: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle discusses dogs, doughnuts, Big Easy cuisine and Japanese culture
Getting an NFL sack or being greeted by your dog after a day at work? It's quite the toss up for Kentavius Street when it comes to deciding on the better feeling. A predicament made even harder for the New Orleans Saints defensive tackle since the addition of exceptionally-named puppy 'Doodlebop' to the Street family. If anything, he can count on a wagging tail to be waiting for him when he returns from London, ideally with a sack and a win to his name, on the back of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
