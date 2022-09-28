No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study

People with one of the type A blood groups are more likely to have a stroke before the age of 60 compared with people with other blood types, researchers have found. Blood types describe the rich variety of chemicals displayed on the surface of our red blood cells. Among the most familiar are those named A and B, which can be present together as AB, individually as A or B, or not present at all, as O.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO