nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
Waukesha, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Waukesha, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire; 32nd and Mount Vernon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a house fire near 32nd and Mount Vernon on Friday, Sept. 30. Officials tell FOX6 News when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames on the second floor and in the attic of the home. Nobody was hurt. The cause of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Kenosha's Frank Elementary; nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded to the area near Frank Elementary School on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Officers were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. – after hearing gunshots as well 0as receiving 911calls reporting the same. Evidence of a shooting was located on the school grounds. Officials say...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Getting ready for Cedarburg Oktoberfest

CEDARBURG, Wis. - You don’t have to go to Germany, or even be German to celebrate the fall tradition of Oktoberfest! Brian Kramp has a preview of what the Festivals of Cedarburg has planned for this weekend’s celebration.
CEDARBURG, WI
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
kenosha.com

In the Loop: A festive fall in full swing in Kenosha

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
JEFFERSON, WI

