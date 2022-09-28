ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures

By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.

The child’s mother took the girl to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location Sept. 20 to seek treatment, and doctors found injuries consistent with abuse, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The baby’s femur was fractured, and an examination showed evidence of other fractures, the agency said.

She has since been placed in the care of a relative under the supervision of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Her father, 27-year-old William Dorsey Raiford of Oakwood, is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, both related to family violence. He was booked Tuesday into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.

