Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Faith and Blue Food Distribution Oct. 11 — a free event at which visitors will be able to pickup shelf-stable and fresh foods until supplies run out. No I.D. will be required.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and will be held at 1575 Lawrenceville Highway.

