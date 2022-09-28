Read full article on original website
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy stays perfect with 29-8 win over Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Christian Brothers Academy's defense stood tall Friday night with a 29-8 win over Baldwinsville.
Non-league football: Bishop Ludden blanks Utica Notre Dame, 41-0
Bishop Ludden started quickly and went on to score a 41-0 victory over Utica Notre Dame on Friday in a non-league game.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
HS roundup: Baldwinsville boys golf caps regular season with undefeated record
Alden Motala was the medalist with a score of 36 in Baldwinsville boys golf's 203-209 win over West Genesee on Friday.
Class B football roundup: Chittenango shuts out Cortland, 31-0
Kyle Werhlin scored two second-quarter touchdowns lead Chittenango to a 41-0 shutout over Cortland in a Class B contest.
Class A football roundup: F-M uses ground game to run over Corcoran, 48-26
Syracuse, N.Y. -- George LaCombe ran for three scores and Thomas Conley added two more to spark a powerful running game that paced Fayetteville-Manlius over Corcoran 48-26 on Friday. The win kept the Hornets perfect at 5-0 while Corcoran dropped to 3-2.
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Camden football knocks off Westhill in high-scoring affair (42 photos)
Camden is on a mission. That mission is to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note. The Blue Devils began the 2021 season with a 4-0 record but went 1-3 the rest of the way.
Class C football roundup: Solvay downs Skaneateles, 35-21
Ikeem Vaughn’s 13-yard interception return in the fourth quarter help clinch Solvay’s victory 35-21 victory over host Skaneateles in a Class C contest.
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer overwhelms Solvay to remain undefeated (45 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has faced its share of illnesses and injuries this season. Despite some setbacks, it hasn’t stopped the Brothers from marching along with an unbeaten record and a deep depth chart.
Class D football roundup: Logan Lando runs in game-winning TD for Sandy Creek
Logan Lando rushed eight yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek knocked off Cato-Meridian, 24-22, on Friday. The Comets took an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Dustin Mackey. The Blue Devils answered in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard TD pass from Finley Stonecypher to Dayshawn Hollister.
Marcellus gallops past Canastota in Class C-1 football (39 photos)
Marcellus had just a 10-6 lead at the break against Canastota, but 17 unanswered points in the second half guided the Mustangs (3-1) past the Raiders (2-3) in a Class C-1 contest on Friday. “I’m proud of my guys. We’re getting better week after week,” Marcellus coach Nick Patterson said....
F-M lacrosse standout Julianna Cogliandro picked Duke because it ‘had everything’
Less than a month into the official recruitment process, Fayetteville-Manlius’ Julianna Cogliandro made her college decision. That decision will have her playing Division I lacrosse for Duke.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 1
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A busy Week 4 in Section III football wraps up with nine games on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Poll results: See which Week 4 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N. Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Marcellus and Canastota on Friday evening. The Class C matchup received 56.2% of the vote with 907 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between East Syracuse Minoa (0-4) and West Genesee (2-2), which received 31.35% of the vote (506 votes).
Le Moyne’s jump to Division I for sports grows more likely, could happen as early as next fall
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The signs that Le Moyne College will make a jump to Division I are flashing brighter than ever, with president Linda LeMura saying she believes the school would be prepared to shift to a higher level as early as next fall if the opportunity arises. LeMura told...
Which ACC basketball coaches will be on the hot seat this season? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, activity at Mike’s Mailbox is heating up. The question is which coaching seats will be heating up once the season gets underway?. I take a look at which ACC coaches will be...
CNY Athletes in College: A West Genesee golfer’s stellar debut, and 89 more updates
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. At first, Camillus native Connor Christie didn’t make the cut.
How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse women’s soccer looks to build momentum when they visit Wake Forest at Spry Stadium on Sunday, October 2 (10/2/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wake Forest will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
