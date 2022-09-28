ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cba#Westhill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Poll results: See which Week 4 football game we will shoot

Syracuse, N. Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Marcellus and Canastota on Friday evening. The Class C matchup received 56.2% of the vote with 907 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between East Syracuse Minoa (0-4) and West Genesee (2-2), which received 31.35% of the vote (506 votes).
MARCELLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse women’s soccer looks to build momentum when they visit Wake Forest at Spry Stadium on Sunday, October 2 (10/2/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wake Forest will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy