Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO