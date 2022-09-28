ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omro, WI

Kimberly places teacher on leave over allegations from previous district

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A Kimberly High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct with students while he worked at another school district. District officials say there is no evidence Kimberly students were involved in the alleged misconduct. FOX 11...
Chalkbeat

School choice law discriminates against students with disabilities: complaint

Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Haven Independent

Judge’s $1 Award Tests Eviction Rule

New Haven’s legal aid lawyers have filed a challenge to a judge’s ruling about what constitutes ​“reasonable” attorney’s fees from landlords when tenants beat eviction cases. New Haven Legal Assistance Association (NHLAA) Director of Litigation Shelley White filed that appeal in state court on...
