Austin, TX

Roschon Johnson named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, a.k.a. the Academic Heisman

By Joe Cook
 3 days ago
(Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Texas senior running back Roschon Johnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced. The Campbell Trophy, popularly known as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes an individual as the “absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

Two Longhorns have won the Campbell Trophy, Dallas Griffin in 2007 and Sam Acho in 2010.

Schools nominate seniors or graduate students in their final year of playing eligibility to be candidates for the Campbell Trophy. The player must have a 3.2 GPA, be a first-team player or significant contributor, and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Johnson, described as an “alpha” at Big 12 Media Days by Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, is the main leadership figure in the Texas locker room.

“Roschon, he’s respected by everybody in that locker room,” Bijan Robinson said at Big 12 Media Days. “We get each other better. Everybody in the locker room, they hear him, they understand him, and when he says something, they listen.”

Johnson is a Management major in the University of Texas’ McCombs School of Business. He is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection, a seven-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s honor roll, and was a 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic all-district honoree.

In addition to the Campbell Trophy, Johnson is a contender for other postseason honors. He was added to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist, and named to the Paul Hornung Award honor roll after Texas’ win over UTSA.

During the 2022 season, Johnson has 30 carries for 146 yards and a score, plus eight catches for 66 yards and another touchdown.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on October 26, and each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner of the 33rd Campbell Trophy during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6 and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000, according to a school release.

