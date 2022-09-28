WATCH: Biden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech

Daniel Nixon Sr.
2d ago
Well his handler should have put it on his little cheek notes. You know he reads every word on the teleprompter even if it's not meant to be red. Funny how the media or the so called 81 million voted for him don't question any of this still support him. Laugh out loud
Reply(1)
16
Guest
2d ago
Even if he was cognitively aware she had passed, it still wouldn’t have been a humorous joke.
Reply(1)
8
Sam Souders
2d ago
He needs to go what an embarrassment to America , shame on everyone who voted for him
Reply
9
Related
Dose of reality: Did Biden tell people in path of Hurricane Ian to get COVID-19 vaccination?
A clip of President Joe Biden urging people in Hurricane susceptible regions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 resurfaced Tuesday, prompting questions about the authenticity of the video.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator
President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail.
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
