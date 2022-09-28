Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
12-year-old girl who allegedly joined murder pact dies of self-inflicted injuryLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
