Brian Kelly confirms OL Garrett Dellinger underwent hand surgery, could miss Auburn game

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brian Kelly believes LSU could be without offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger this weekend against Auburn.

During Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Kelly confirmed the LSU offensive lineman underwent hand surgery, and is “doubtful” for the SEC rivalry game as a result.

Earlier this season, LSU attempted to move Dellinger to center before transitioning back to his guard position. While explaining the move earlier this season, Kelly was more than complimentary regarding the Tigers offensive lineman.

“I think first and foremost just his ability to move, he’s got good lateral to move, size. Today you’re getting so much shade on the center, the days of playing a small center are starting to dwindle. You’re getting such big guys on the nose now, especially in third down situations, so he matched the criteria of somebody that can move and he’s 313 pounds,” Kelly said, regarding Dellinger’s athletic ability.

Moreover, Dellinger started in four games as a true freshman last season on the Tigers offensive line, gaining valuable experience early in his career. Now, he’s being relied upon more than ever for Brian Kelly’s squad.

“I think the next criteria was his football smarts, he could handle calling out the fronts and picking up the things necessary. I think the best way to look at it is in most sports strength down the middle, the quarterback, the center, the centerfielder, the shortstop, whatever sport you want to play you want your smart athletic guys there, and he’s smart and athletic for his position,” Kelly said.

Thus far in 2022, LSU is off to a solid start, and could easily be undefeated if not for a missed extra point against Florida State. Nevertheless, their schedule picks up big time in the coming weeks, and the Tigers will want all hands on deck for SEC play.