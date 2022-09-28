ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly confirms OL Garrett Dellinger underwent hand surgery, could miss Auburn game

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brian Kelly believes LSU could be without offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger this weekend against Auburn.

During Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Kelly confirmed the LSU offensive lineman underwent hand surgery, and is “doubtful” for the SEC rivalry game as a result.

Earlier this season, LSU attempted to move Dellinger to center before transitioning back to his guard position. While explaining the move earlier this season, Kelly was more than complimentary regarding the Tigers offensive lineman.

“I think first and foremost just his ability to move, he’s got good lateral to move, size. Today you’re getting so much shade on the center, the days of playing a small center are starting to dwindle. You’re getting such big guys on the nose now, especially in third down situations, so he matched the criteria of somebody that can move and he’s 313 pounds,” Kelly said, regarding Dellinger’s athletic ability.

Moreover, Dellinger started in four games as a true freshman last season on the Tigers offensive line, gaining valuable experience early in his career. Now, he’s being relied upon more than ever for Brian Kelly’s squad.

“I think the next criteria was his football smarts, he could handle calling out the fronts and picking up the things necessary. I think the best way to look at it is in most sports strength down the middle, the quarterback, the center, the centerfielder, the shortstop, whatever sport you want to play you want your smart athletic guys there, and he’s smart and athletic for his position,” Kelly said.

Thus far in 2022, LSU is off to a solid start, and could easily be undefeated if not for a missed extra point against Florida State. Nevertheless, their schedule picks up big time in the coming weeks, and the Tigers will want all hands on deck for SEC play.

FanSided

LSU football: Death Valley voted one of toughest road games by FBS players

The home of LSU football, Tiger Stadium, has a reputation in college football. Death Valley—as it’s appropriately dubbed—is known as one of the most hostile environments in the entire country. The Tigers and their fans pride themselves on creating an atmosphere that, as the stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Dan Borne, puts it: “destroys the dreams of invading foes.”
theadvocate.com

Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup

Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
ZACHARY, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.

A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the halfway point of the Louisiana high school football season and the first week of district play for many, meaning the competition is tougher and wins hold a lot more value. THURSDAY:. Kentwood - 6 Amite - 14 Dunham - 28 Southern Lab...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Holding company granted permission to move Belle of Baton Rouge to land

CQ Holding Company, which acquired Belle of Baton Rouge in May, has been granted permission by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to move the historic property at 103 France St. on the Mississippi River to land. The board approved the request with a unanimous decision during a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
