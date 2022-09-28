Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid’s Thumb Injury Update Creates Slight Concern
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has dealt with an unfair share of injuries since making his way to the NBA. Before getting drafted, Embiid suffered a foot injury, which was sure to keep him off the court for his rookie year with the Sixers. Although it took Embiid two...
Centre Daily
Matisse Thybulle’s Hard Work is Paying off to Doc Rivers
When Doc Rivers met the media on Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, he revealed that nobody outworked three young Philadelphia 76ers players over the summer in his eyes. Rivers unsurprisingly highlighted the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey as one of the three. The third-year...
NBA・
Centre Daily
Nets Star Kevin Durant Asks to ‘Move Past’ Offseason Drama
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is already sick of answering questions regarding his offseason trade request from Brooklyn that was eventually rescinded in favor of him staying with the franchise. “Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant asked reporters on...
Centre Daily
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
Centre Daily
Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC
Oklahoma City elected to make more major roster changes this week, agreeing to a trade that will send Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, Maurice Harkless and a 2026 second round pick to Houston in return for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. This comes only...
Centre Daily
Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Upcoming Make or Break Year
Watching Darius Bazley last season felt like riding a rollercoaster due to the nature of his up-and-down play. One second he’s making an aggressive drive and finish. Next thing you know, he’s dancing with the ball into oblivion. This led to the Thunder looking in a different direction at the four-spot early on.
Centre Daily
Blake Griffin signing with Celtics on one-year guaranteed deal, per reports
BOSTON — The Celtics are turning to a past No. 1 overall pick to provide much-needed depth to their suddenly depleted frontcourt. Blake Griffin — once known for his electrifying highlight-reel dunks — is signing with the C’s on a fully guaranteed one-year deal, according to multiple reports on Friday and first by ESPN. The Celtics have not yet announced the deal.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Calls Out ESPN For Disrespectful Prediction
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors were underrated last season until analysts could no longer ignore what was right in front of them. Even before the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were touted as a bad matchup for Golden State. Despite winning that series in six games after burning through the Western Conference with relative ease, the Warriors are still being disrespected.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Impending NBA Record, Confidence In Lakers
With a new season and a new signature shoe on the horizon, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is hoping to return to the NBA playoffs in 2023. The four-time MVP and four-time champ also may be further cementing his place among the game's all-time greats in another way this season.
Centre Daily
Report: Udoka Used Crude Language Toward Employee Before Relationship
An independent law firm that assisted with the investigation into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language toward a subordinate that preceded an inappropriate workplace relationship, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics organization found the language used by Udoka, a workplace superior,...
Clippers and Bally Sports finalize new broadcast deal
Bally Sports will broadcast 63 Clippers games this season in a new multiyear deal, the length of which was not announced.
Centre Daily
Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason
Some may call the Guardians brand of baseball old-school, others may call it disgusting, but I call it the perfect style of baseball for the postseason. There's no denying that the Guardians have approached the game a little differently than other teams this season. They were self-aware and realized they wouldn't be the hardest-hitting team but they could still make up for it in other ways. For example, base running, stealing, and defense.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Team With Sports Drink for Unique Opening Night Slate of Events
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative and relying more on local collaborations to create a unique environment in the Smoothie King Center. The authentic connections with the fanbase have led to even more engagement and respect in the regional sporting landscape. The outreach will continue on Opening Night. The Pelicans have teamed with the local Sports Drink production company to put on a Pels12 Tip-Off Party with a full day of events planned.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis
Training camp week for yours Los Angeles Lakers is undefeated thus far in terms of its overflow of emphatic friendship declarations. View the original article to see embedded media. Best friendship is apparently flourishing amongst your Los Angeles Lakers during what's been a quote-heavy training camp week. Beyond the unlikely...
Centre Daily
Five Giants Musings from the Week that Was
A few leftover thoughts about all things New York Giants from the week that was. 1. Through three games, we can probably all agree that running back Saquon Barkley has been one of the reliable playmakers on the offense. But his deployment as a runner so far has been something...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time. Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital,...
Centre Daily
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87. As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the...
Centre Daily
Phillies Snap Losing Streak, Magic Number Falls to Five
The Philadelphia Phillies had four total bases on extra-base hits during their series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Rhys Hoskins matched that total in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Friday. His home run was the Phillies' first in five days since their Sunday contest against...
Centre Daily
How the Tiebreaker Rule Impacts the MLB Playoff Race
The most consequential series this weekend is between the top two teams in the NL East, the only division race that still isn’t decided. The Braves host the Mets in a three-game set at Truist Park in Atlanta. New York currently holds a one-game lead in the NL East, and can clinch the division—and the No. 2 seed—with a sweep this weekend.
MLB・
