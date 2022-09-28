ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live: Hurricane expert, forecaster breaks down Ian surge, wind, rain threat by city | WeatherTiger

By Ryan Truchelut
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

Where and when will Hurricane Ian make landfall?

Dr. Ryan Truchelut, aka WeatherTiger, will provide an update on the storm and break down surge, wind, rain and tornado threats for those in the path of the storm at noon in a Facebook live forecast.

Truchelut says the near Category 5 storm is one without precedent for southwest Florida and will bring cataclysmic damage to the coast and inland.

The livestream will appear at the top of this article at 12 a.m. Wednesday. If you can't see it, check our Facebook livestream at facebook.com/tallahasseedemocrat . Post questions in the chat and he will try to answer as many as possible.

Powerful storm: Gov. Ron DeSantis calls strengthening Hurricane Ian the 'real deal'

Landfall forecast: Why cataclysmic Ian may eclipse Charley in hurricane history | WeatherTiger

Dr. Ryan Truchelut is chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, a Tallahassee start-up providing forensic meteorology and expert witness consulting services, and agricultural and hurricane forecasting subscriptions. Get in touch at ryan@weathertiger.com, and visit weathertiger.com for an enhanced, real-time version of our seasonal outlook .

