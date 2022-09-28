Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV
A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
NFL・
How to watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League Matchday 9 streaming, TV schedule
Chelsea and Crystal Palace resume Premier League play after weeks of postponed matches for Matchday 9 at Selhurst Park Stadium in London on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022). Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace is a highlight among a full list of 10 matches scheduled for the Matchday 9 weekend, and will be broadcast at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Full schedule below.
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Time, betting odds, streaming, more
Columbus Crew will host the New York Red Bulls at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. The New York Red Bulls rank 3rd in the Eastern Conference (31-14-10, 50) despite their loss against New York City FC on September 17th. Columbus Crew ranks 8th in the conference (31-9-7, 42) but currently does not have a spot at the Final series play-offs.
How to watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: NHL preseason time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Rangers face off with the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden as the NHL preseason continues on Thursday, September 29 (9/29/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MSG and NHL Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: NFL Week 4 time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in NFL Week 4 on Sunday, Oct. 2 (10/2/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local FOX networks at 1 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
ZDNet
Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV
TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
Dish Network, Sling TV Quietly Drop Disney Channels
Dish Network and Sling TV have pulled all of Disney’s 20 television channels off its services after failing to renew a deal. Dish put a statement out overnight, saying Disney had asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and was demanding that Dish include ESPN and ESPN2 on its TV packages. “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.” In response, Disney saying Dish had “declined to reach a “fair, market-based” offer. “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Disney said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”Read it at Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch The Rookie: Feds, Bachelor in Paradise, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup have yet to premiere. Tuesday, Sept. 27 marks the series premiere of The...
Dragon's Best Recast? Was #Upstead a Bit Off? Supernatural Nod on Big Sky? Is Daily Show Dunzo? And More TV Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, The Rookie: Feds, La Brea and Big Sky! 1 | Was it odd that Dahmer in its otherwise strong sixth episode seemed to go out of its way to avoid showing Jeffrey (played by Evan Peters) and Tony (Rodney Burford) kiss on the lips? 2 | After the chaotic mess that was Shark Tank‘s live season premiere, are you betting they quietly scrap the idea and never do it again? Like, did we really...
Disney, ESPN go dark on Dish, Sling TV after carriage agreement expires
Disney network channels including ABC, ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic went dark on Dish Network and Sling TV Saturday after both sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement. The big picture: It's the second significant blackout for Disney in the last year after channels briefly went dark on YouTube...
NFL・
Brooklyn Nets preseason 2022 schedule: How to watch all 4 games on TV, streaming
The Brooklyn Nets kick off the 2022 NBA preseason on Monday, October 3 (10/3/2022) against the Philadelphia 76ers, and will play four practice games before the regular NBA season starts on October 18. Games 1-3 will be available nationwide, and all four games will be available to fans with access...
Here’s How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Free to See All the Celebrities Hosting This Season
Live from New York. It’s Saturday night! If you’ve never missed an episode of SNL, you may want to know how to watch Saturday Night Live online for free to see Megan Thee Stallion and more celebrities this season. Saturday Night Live—or better known as SNL—premiered in October 1975 as a late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show. The series, which was created by Lorne Michaels, invites a celebrity guest each week, who delivers an opening monologue an performs in sketches—which often parody contemporary culture or politics—with a regular cast. The show, which also features performances each week by a...
TVGuide.com
Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows
The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.
‘The Gabby Petito Story’: Everything the new Lifetime movie got wrong about Gabby Petito’s case
Lifetime’s newest true-crime movie found itself in the center of an online controversy before it aired. “The Gabby Petito” story airs on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET and can be live streamed on fuboTV, Philo, and other live streaming services listed below. It’s been a...
Save $60 for 3 months of Hulu + Live TV before the deal ends
Hulu + Live TV's price dropped from $69.99 to $49.99 monthly for three months. Grab it fast before the deal is over on 10/5.
5 top TV crime dramas to watch this week: The Equalizer and more
Are you not sure what to watch this week? Here are five TV crime dramas that you won’t want to miss, including The Equalizer. Fall TV is certainly back. This week will see more shows return from their summer breaks, and there are some new releases across streaming platforms too. It was already overwhelming with The Rookie and its new spin-off, three FBI shows, the two NCIS shows that have returned, and Chicago PD. Now we’re adding more to the list to watch.
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 19 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Wins Broadcast Season Premiere Week
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New week, new trend: ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts all gained viewers from the previous week. However, one trend remains the same: ABC is No. 1.
TVGuide.com
CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and More
CBS has already premiered many of its most popular shows this fall TV season, but there are still some heavy hitters on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their season premieres, as well as some exciting new series still to debut on the network. This Sunday, Oct....
Digital Trends
YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel
It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0