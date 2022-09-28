ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV

A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
Syracuse.com

How to watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League Matchday 9 streaming, TV schedule

Chelsea and Crystal Palace resume Premier League play after weeks of postponed matches for Matchday 9 at Selhurst Park Stadium in London on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022). Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace is a highlight among a full list of 10 matches scheduled for the Matchday 9 weekend, and will be broadcast at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Full schedule below.
Syracuse.com

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Time, betting odds, streaming, more

Columbus Crew will host the New York Red Bulls at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. The New York Red Bulls rank 3rd in the Eastern Conference (31-14-10, 50) despite their loss against New York City FC on September 17th. Columbus Crew ranks 8th in the conference (31-9-7, 42) but currently does not have a spot at the Final series play-offs.
ZDNet

Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV

TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
TheDailyBeast

Dish Network, Sling TV Quietly Drop Disney Channels

Dish Network and Sling TV have pulled all of Disney’s 20 television channels off its services after failing to renew a deal. Dish put a statement out overnight, saying Disney had asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and was demanding that Dish include ESPN and ESPN2 on its TV packages. “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.” In response, Disney saying Dish had “declined to reach a “fair, market-based” offer. “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Disney said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”Read it at Variety
TVLine

Dragon's Best Recast? Was #Upstead a Bit Off? Supernatural Nod on Big Sky? Is Daily Show Dunzo? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, The Rookie: Feds, La Brea and Big Sky! 1 | Was it odd that Dahmer in its otherwise strong sixth episode seemed to go out of its way to avoid showing Jeffrey (played by Evan Peters) and Tony (Rodney Burford) kiss on the lips? 2 | After the chaotic mess that was Shark Tank‘s live season premiere, are you betting they quietly scrap the idea and never do it again? Like, did we really...
Axios

Disney, ESPN go dark on Dish, Sling TV after carriage agreement expires

Disney network channels including ABC, ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic went dark on Dish Network and Sling TV Saturday after both sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement. The big picture: It's the second significant blackout for Disney in the last year after channels briefly went dark on YouTube...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Free to See All the Celebrities Hosting This Season

Live from New York. It’s Saturday night! If you’ve never missed an episode of SNL, you may want to know how to watch Saturday Night Live online for free to see Megan Thee Stallion and more celebrities this season. Saturday Night Live—or better known as SNL—premiered in October 1975 as a late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show. The series, which was created by Lorne Michaels, invites a celebrity guest each week, who delivers an opening monologue an performs in sketches—which often parody contemporary culture or politics—with a regular cast. The show, which also features performances each week by a...
TVGuide.com

Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows

The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.
FanSided

5 top TV crime dramas to watch this week: The Equalizer and more

Are you not sure what to watch this week? Here are five TV crime dramas that you won’t want to miss, including The Equalizer. Fall TV is certainly back. This week will see more shows return from their summer breaks, and there are some new releases across streaming platforms too. It was already overwhelming with The Rookie and its new spin-off, three FBI shows, the two NCIS shows that have returned, and Chicago PD. Now we’re adding more to the list to watch.
Digital Trends

YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel

It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
