STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO