New York City, NY

Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NY1

Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast

New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
pix11.com

Wedding trend alert: Anything goes!

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just like snowflakes, no two weddings are exactly the same. Many people who are planning to tie the knot are doing away with traditional wedding customs. Gabriella Rello Duffy, editorial director of the wedding publication “Brides,” joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the latest wedding trends.
The Staten Island Advance

Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

