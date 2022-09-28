Read full article on original website
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
Three’s a charm: Watch for former Miss Staten Island, who’ll headline cabaret shows this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The versatile Ryan Kelly will guest star at Manhattan’s 54 Below Saturday, Oct. 1 during the 9:30 p.m. show, part of a long running series produced by Scott Siegel title “54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”. Dubbed one of the most successful series...
Robert De Niro, other movie stars spotted filming in New Jersey
This is becoming rather old hat: movie stars being spotted in New Jersey. As more productions are being filmed in the Garden State, more A-list movie stars are coming to the state. The most recent sightings, as reported by The Montclair Girl, is Robert De Niro who was seen shooting...
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] TikTok Artist Goes Viral For New York City Subway Passenger Portraits
Devon Rodriguez began drawing strangers on the NYC subway at the start of the pandemic as a way to ‘connect with people through art’ — now he’s the most popular visual artist on TikTok. via Now This. Originally published on May 3rd, 2022. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
Phys.org
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food
Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new tonight? (10/1/22) ‘SNL’ announces first three hosts of Season 48
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new season of “Saturday Night Live” will return on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a slate of new faces, as many cast members announced their departure earlier this year. “SNL” announced its first hosts for the season premiere on Tuesday — actor Miles...
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NY1
Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast
New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
pix11.com
Wedding trend alert: Anything goes!
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just like snowflakes, no two weddings are exactly the same. Many people who are planning to tie the knot are doing away with traditional wedding customs. Gabriella Rello Duffy, editorial director of the wedding publication “Brides,” joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the latest wedding trends.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
