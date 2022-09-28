MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Evans is a free man after four decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Evans was released from prison Friday afternoon.Cheers and excitement broke out outside of the courthouse in Delaware County as friends and family waited to get a glimpse of their freed loved one.Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Section announced the release of Evans, who served 41 years in prison for first-degree murder.The Delaware County man was convicted of the 1981 murder of Emily Leo, but after a thorough investigation of the case that began in 2021,...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO