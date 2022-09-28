ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Change Causes Heart Attacks? A Second Look At The Data

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQ7Or_0iDhHeDK00
Image by geralt via Pixabay

A slew of recent research has suggested that climate change is increasing the number of heart attacks worldwide. This hypothesis suffers from many critical deficiencies, the most important being that rates of heart disease (and thus heart attacks) in the industrialized world have plummeted as our ability to prevent and treat coronary artery disease (CAD) has improved.

Studies that have reported a slowdown in this trend have also detected rises in the prevalence of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes—all well-known risk factors for heart disease. See my recent story Heart-Stopping Stupidity: Climate Change Isn't Increasing Heart Attacks for more data that doesn't fit the prevailing narrative about heart health and climate.

Here I want to examine some of the literature cited in support of the climate-heart attack hypothesis. As we go, you'll see that this research is highly speculative. Scientists, sometimes by their own admission, have drawn alarming conclusions from incomplete data sets and speculated that climate change might exacerbate existing risk factors for heart disease.

Unfortunately, these qualifications are usually buried deep in academic articles written for other experts, which means the public probably doesn't know about them. Consider this June 2022 analysis, Climate change and cardiovascular disease: implications for global health, published in Nature Reviews Cardiology. The paper's abstract warns readers in no uncertain terms that,

Climate change is the greatest existential challenge to planetary and human health … In this Review, we aim to provide an overview of the consequences of climate change on cardiovascular health, which result from direct exposure pathways, such as shifts in ambient temperature, air pollution, forest fires, desert (dust and sand) storms and extreme weather events.

I'd place poverty, which kills millions of children annually, above climate change if we're measuring threats to human and planetary health. [1] That aside, the argument is clear as day: climate change has consequences for cardiovascular health that stem from many exposure pathways. Now, let's look at the specifics from the same paper.

Messy epidemiological data

The authors began by addressing the existing literature on “The association between short-term environmental exposures related to climate change ... and cardiovascular outcomes.” This research, they noted, finds some correlation between variables like ambient temperature, particulate matter (PM), O3 levels, and adverse heart health outcomes. This can represent a greater risk to people already vulnerable to heart attack, though extreme temperatures incentivize societies to develop infrastructure that makes inclement weather less dangerous. This is why living in modern-day Arizona is preferable to residing in Minnesota in 1500.

Those details aside momentarily, remember that heart disease develops over 10-plus years, not in a matter of weeks or months. Climatologists tend to study weather averages (precipitation, temperature, humidity etc.) over several decades. To say anything with confidence about the lasting impact of climate on heart health, we need long-term studies, and data of that sort tells a different story, the authors noted:

Health effects of long-term (such as yearly or seasonal) temperature patterns are far less studied than the health effects of short-term extreme weather events, and the available data on the effects of long-term exposure to elevated or reduced ambient temperatures on cardiovascular outcomes are sometimes inconsistent.

The footnote for this paragraph linked to a June 2021 systematic review of the association between total and cardiopulmonary mortality and morbidity and changes in ambient temperature. “Sometimes inconsistent” in no way summarizes its results.

The reviewers pointed out that “cold rather than hot temperature” is more strongly associated with cardiovascular mortality, which was a problem long before anyone cared about anthropogenic climate change. They reported “interesting associations” between long-term unusual temperature levels in specific areas and differences in health outcomes, “but the number of studies by design and health outcome was small.” More importantly,

Risk of bias was identified because of the use of crude exposure assessment and inadequate adjustment for confounding. More and better designed studies, including the investigation of effect modifiers, are needed.

In other words, this is not very good data. Scientists and reporters who alarm the public about the heart-harming effects of climate change are overstepping the evidence.

What about indirect effects?

The Nature authors then outlined a scenario in which climate change has many indirect effects on heart health. The idea is that various climatic changes brought on by CO2 emissions act as effect modifiers on variables scientists have already linked to cardiovascular health.

For example, many studies have posited that exposure to different pollutants increases the risk of heart attacks. Heat waves, which may increase in frequency with rising global temperatures, can increase ozone levels and particulate pollution in the atmosphere. As a result, climate change could indirectly increase heart attack rates.

There is a critical problem with this hypothesis, however. According to the EPA, the amount of pollution we produce in the US has declined markedly in recent decades:

The emissions reductions have led to dramatic improvements in the quality of the air that we breathe. Between 1990 and 2020, national concentrations of air pollutants improved 73 percent for carbon monoxide, 86 percent for lead (from 2010), 61 percent for annual nitrogen dioxide, 25 percent for ozone, 26 percent for 24-hour coarse particle concentrations, 41 percent for annual fine particles (from 2000), and 91 percent for sulfur dioxide.

Whatever effect climate change has on these pollutants has to be decreasing as we emit fewer of them, suggesting that the public health consequences are also declining. That appears to be the case. The EPA explains that “the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 are achieving large health benefits that will grow further over time ...” Among these health benefits, the agency lists a significant drop in acute myocardial infarction—“heart attack” in the vernacular.

A similar trend can be seen in other industrialized countries: as pollution has decreased, their populations have gotten healthier. Pollution is worse in poorer nations, though the same improvements can be seen as they grow wealthier and begin to invest in environmental protection. Crucially, though, heart disease rates in developing countries are primarily driven by the lifestyle factors that afflict us in the West—tobacco use, diabetes, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure, and obesity. Fearing the indirect influence of climate change while millions of people continue chain smoking and overeating is wasted anxiety.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I agree with the Nature authors' conclusion that “More work is needed to understand the adverse effects of environmental stressors on cardiovascular health.” They were also correct to suggest that “further insights gleaned from these investigations” should encourage us to mitigate the impact of climate on human health.

I would add two important exceptions to their summary. First, don't exaggerate the limited data we have while waiting for better evidence to come in, for that unnecessarily scares the public. Second, learn to accept good news when you hear it. We're getting better at reducing our environmental footprint and treating sick people. We can mitigate the adverse effects of weather under those conditions. That's a fact worth celebrating.

[1] Pollution is often worse in developing countries because they don't have the resources to fund environmental protection efforts. The same applies to pollution's health effects. They're worse in regions that lack access to high-quality health care.

Comments / 0

Related
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
PHARMACEUTICALS
American Council on Science and Health

Let’s Talk About Suicide By Gun

The researchers used nearly 5 million handgun transactions among 2 million individuals recorded in California between 1996 and 2015. They applied a form of machine learning [1] to the data. During this interval, 2614, or 0.07% of purchasers, committed suicide with a firearm within a year of its purchase. As is the case in machine learning research, the algorithms were “trained” on 3.5 million randomly selected records from within the entire database and then tested on the remaining 1.5 million records, which included 983 of those firearm-related suicides.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Artificial Sweeteners by Any Name – Are Not the Same

Let’s start by noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned against using artificial sweeteners for weight control. [1] What? I thought that was the whole purpose; I hear you saying. Well, not quite. Saccharin was initially hailed, even canonized, by patients with diabetes who required limiting their sugar intake for metabolic reasons. Early questions of safety were jettisoned when the diabetic patients revolted at an imminent ban. [2] And from then on, dieters joined those with diabetes in fake sugar consumption, aiming to reduce calorie intake.
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

Crimes Don’t Pay, But It Certainly Costs!

The study looked at the costs of assaults for four mechanisms; unarmed or bodily force, using blunt or sharp objects, and firearms, over two years, from 2016 to 2018. They considered two financial measures, emergency department and inpatient costs, and two mortality measures, the national death rate (NDR) from these assaults and the hospital case-fatality rates (HCFR). HCFR reflects deaths while hospitalized; NDR includes all deaths “at the scene” in the ED and hospital. The data comes from a variety of sources, including “the US Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) and National Inpatient Sample (NIS), Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality discharge data.” [1]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
American Council on Science and Health

Parkinson’s Disease Gets Diagnostic Help From Artificial Intelligence

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is diagnosed by a cluster of symptoms related to its effect on motor nerves. There is no lab test or imaging study that makes the diagnosis. As a result, it often takes some time for a vague symptom to become so well established that a physician can identify it. Consequentially, the ability to make an early diagnosis is difficult. And because the disease is characterized by its symptoms, it is difficult for a physician to track PD’s progress. After all, can you objectively say there is more weakness or a greater tremor based on subjective physical examinations months apart?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
American Council on Science and Health

FDA Reverses Course on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

First, a very few words about ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is thankfully rare, primarily a gradual but inevitable deterioration of the motor nerves controlling voluntary function – walking, talking, and eating. Over a short time, 3 to 5 years, your body betrays your mind; first, by responding to your commands with less strength until you are confined to your house, to your room, to your wheelchair. Then it stops obeying completely. For a few, roughly 10%, your one-sided battle with ALS may last ten years or more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
American Council on Science and Health

Did COVID Lockdowns Work?

"In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice - in practice, there is." We begin with the belief that a virus, primarily transmitted by respirations, can have its infectivity, as measured by R0, the speed at which the virus spreads, reduced by distancing individuals. This makes both common and scientific sense as the closer our contact with one another, the more likely we are to transmit the virus to one another through our exhalations. Lockdowns with quarantining of infected individuals are the most effective means we have of distancing individuals. But as Mr. Berra points out, the practical application determines how much of the theoretical impact occurs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Health#Diseases#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Data#Nature Reviews Cardiology
American Council on Science and Health

Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)

The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

Dr. Berwick “Produces” Health

Dr. Berwick and his co-authors enunciated the Triple Aim in a 2008 article in Health Affairs. [1] For many, it became, in the words of US News and World Report, the “North Star,” the marching orders for change. Perhaps it was only meant as an aspirational goal; the triple aim to expand care, improve quality, and lower cost remains elusive. Dr. Berwick doubles down in his latest opinion piece in JAMA. I was drawn to the article because it spoke of producing health. Producing? Sounds like health is some noun, an object turned out in a health system by providers. I tend to think of health as a verb or adjective.
EDUCATION
American Council on Science and Health

Just How Dangerous is Facebook to Kids– and What Should The Law Do About It?

Harms to teens from social media are not new. In 2006, thirteen-year-old Megan Meier killed herself after a social network user with a fake account told her the world would be better off without her. In 2013, twelve-year-old Rebecca Sedwick suffered the same fate: suicide from cyberbullying. 2017 produced 11.8 cyber-bullying-suicides per 100,000 in the 15-19 “teen” age group, up from 8 deaths per 100,000 in 2000. Today, the US ranks third globally in cyberbullying.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading September 15th

For various reasons, this week’s What I Am Reading includes three articles that I mentioned when I started this column, three years ago. It is not that I ran out of material, I just ran out of bandwidth being off the grid. The interesting thing, at least to me, is that these three articles cover the same topics I continue to read about.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

Physicians Are Bad at Math, Too

Much of medical care involves multi-step processes. At the simplest of levels, you first make a diagnosis and, second, initiate treatment. In the world of probability, we could assign a likelihood to both making the correct diagnosis, say 90%, and then the possibility of initiating the proper treatment, say 80%. According to probability’s rules, the likelihood of these two independent events occurring is the product of their probabilities, in this case, 72%. When asked, physicians often overestimate the probability of both these events being true; they are committing the conjunction fallacy.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

The Heart Wants What the Heart Wants

Heart failure (HF) [1] is a medical condition where the heart can no longer pump as effectively as it should and can result in swelling and shortness of breath. You may be aware of the condition because of all those Entresto ads. Now, swelling and shortness of breath may sound somewhat problematic, but when you speak to patients with HF, you will discover that it can be a very limiting debilitating disease. But patients with this condition will tell you, in the words of Rodney Dangerfield, “they get no respect,” especially when compared to patients with other bad diseases like cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy