ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman

BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Haunted Happenings events expected to bring crowds, road closures to Salem throughout October

SALEM, Mass. — October begins this weekend, and that means crowds, traffic and road closures for a month of Halloween festivities in Salem. Officials with the Witch City are advising visitors to ride the commuter rail, Salem ferry or a free shuttle to reach downtown. The shuttles run from three satellite lots, located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot, Salem High School and 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital.
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boylston, MA
WMUR.com

Public Utilities Commission approves Unitil rate increase

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Unitil customers can expect to pay about $100 more per month starting this December after a supply rate increase was approved Friday afternoon. The Public Utilities Commission approved the increase after a hearing earlier in the day. The approved rate means the typical month-to-month bill will...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#City Council#Bags#Jrm Hauling And Recycling#Spanish
NECN

Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State office, and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
CBS Boston

How you might be able to avoid skyrocketing electric bills

MEDFORD - The city of Medford announced on Thursday that it renewed its contract for Community Electricity Aggregation, a program by which the city negotiates bulk, cheaper electric supply for residents.The Medford program will cost residents 15.348 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the proposed National Grid price hike of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate stays fixed for a price of two years. This price is for the "supply" column of your electric bill, or the actual price for the electricity you use. The "delivery" column will still be maintained by your electric provider. "It's a huge savings...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WCVB

Editorial: Sept. 30, 2022: Our Manmade Disaster

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As nature’s fury pounded Florida on Wednesday, a group assembled in Washington to try to unravel a manmade disaster impacting millions of Americans every day. The White House convened a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health. The goal of the conference, hosted by President Biden...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy