Cell Phones

CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES

