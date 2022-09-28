Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Business Insider
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble on Tuesday
10 of the world's richest people saw $50 billion erased from their combined fortunes on Tuesday. The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett were hit hard by the stock market's slump. The 10 men's combined wealth was down $295 billion or 20% for the year as of...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Things That Are Overpriced at Costco
You may want to steer clear of these items.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave
A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
CARS・
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Comments / 0