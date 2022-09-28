Read full article on original website
Related
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Isn't Bluffing About Using Nukes, Says European Union: 'Russian Army Has Been Pushed Into A Corner'
Top European officials must not shrug off Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats — in fact, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday that the war had reached a “dangerous moment” with Russia’s army being backed into a corner. What happened: Following last weekend’s referendums, Putin...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
US warned European allies this summer that Nord Stream pipelines could be attacked
The US warned several European allies over the summer, including Germany, that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines could face threats and even be attacked, according to two people familiar with the intelligence and the warnings.
Russia withdraws troops from encircled city in eastern Ukraine
The Kremlin announced Saturday it had withdrawn troops from the key eastern Ukrainian transport hub of Lyman after Kyiv said its troops had encircled the city in a counter-offensive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.” “They will shoot missiles, and they will target our electric grid. This is a challenge, but we are not afraid of that.” he said on “Face the Nation.” He portrayed the Russian mobilization — its first such call-up since World War II — as a signal of weakness, not strength, saying: “They admitted that their army is not able to fight with Ukraine anymore.”
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West.
Ukraine says 24 dead after attack on civilian convoy
Ukraine on Saturday accused Russian forces of gunning down 24 civilians, including 13 children, in an attack on a road convoy near the recently recaptured town of Kupiansk. A day later, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov put the preliminary death toll at 24 including, he said, a pregnant woman and 13 children, alleging: "Russians fired on the civilians at close range."
Russian ambassador summoned as Britain imposes new sanctions on Moscow
Britain has ramped up sanctions against Russia, with new measures targeting vulnerable sectors of the economy, in response to President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal” annexation of parts of Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, was summoned to the Foreign Office to be told of the UK’s...
Comments / 0