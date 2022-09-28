ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Biden pledges to sign abortion rights into law with two more Democratic senators: ‘I promise you’

President Joe Biden on Friday said he would sign legislation restoring women’s reproductive rights to the state they were in before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade if voters elect two more Democrats to the United States Senate in November.“If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land,” said Mr Biden, who was addressing attendees at a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.Because of...
New Jersey Globe

Union backs Sherrill for a third term in NJ-11

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has won the endorsement of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), Transportation Division. “Mikie Sherrill has been an outspoken advocate for finding ways to work together to address New Jersey’s critical infrastructure needs. As we have seen repeatedly during her...
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts NJ-11 to Safe Democratic

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one of the country’s most prominent election forecasters, upgraded Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair)’s re-election chances today, shifting her 11th congressional district from Likely Democratic to Safe Democratic. “We also are pushing a few heavily Democratic seats — the newly-drawn, open NC-14 in the Charlotte...
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Mikie Sherrill
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
NBC News

Poll: GOP is winning on the economy, immigration; Democrats are ahead on abortion and health care

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. ... Biden says “the pandemic is over” in interview with “60 Minutes.” ... In the same interview, president says yet again the U.S. would defend Taiwan if attacked by China. … Latest NBC News poll finds congressional preference tied at 46%-46%, with Biden’s approval rating at 45% (up 3 points from last month). ... Donald Trump stumps for JD Vance in Ohio Senate. ... And Joe O’Dea pitches himself as pro-abortion rights in Colorado Senate while Democrats push back.
New Jersey Globe

Brady PAC backs Menendez for Congress

The Brady PAC has endorsed Robert J. Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district, giving the Democratic candidate for an open seat the backing of the political arm of one of the nation’s most influential gun control advocacy organizations. “Rob Menendez knows that a core value in...
The Associated Press

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Zinke narrowly won the June Republican primary over a lesser-known opponent in his bid to return to Congress after resigning from Trump’s cabinet amid numerous ethics investigations. He’s challenged by Democrat Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney and Libertarian John Lamb, a farmer from Norris. The Interior Department’s inspector general, a Trump appointee, said Zinke lied to federal investigators examining a Native American casino proposal in Connecticut that Zinke effectively blocked and his involvement in a real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish. Zinke sought to turn the tables and accused Tranel of misleading voters about his record when the issue came up just minutes into the live debate at Montana Technological University.
US News and World Report

Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
