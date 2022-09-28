Read full article on original website
NBC’s Alcindor claims Republican women ‘extremely upset’ about abortion, feel 'betrayed' by party
NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Tuesday that Republican women are "extremely upset" by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and now feel betrayed by their own party. During an appearance on far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's program, the NBC Washington correspondent was asked about the...
New Jersey Senate President signals concealed carry reform is on the way
New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) has signaled state lawmakers will soon move to enact gun reform in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry. The highest court in the nation struck down a more than century-old statute in New York prohibiting concealed carry, the...
Biden pledges to sign abortion rights into law with two more Democratic senators: ‘I promise you’
President Joe Biden on Friday said he would sign legislation restoring women’s reproductive rights to the state they were in before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade if voters elect two more Democrats to the United States Senate in November.“If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land,” said Mr Biden, who was addressing attendees at a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.Because of...
Union backs Sherrill for a third term in NJ-11
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has won the endorsement of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), Transportation Division. “Mikie Sherrill has been an outspoken advocate for finding ways to work together to address New Jersey’s critical infrastructure needs. As we have seen repeatedly during her...
Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts NJ-11 to Safe Democratic
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one of the country’s most prominent election forecasters, upgraded Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair)’s re-election chances today, shifting her 11th congressional district from Likely Democratic to Safe Democratic. “We also are pushing a few heavily Democratic seats — the newly-drawn, open NC-14 in the Charlotte...
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
Pennsylvania Democrat says having all-octogenarian House leadership has put him at ease about the president running in 2024: 'To me, Joe Biden is young'
Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle said he's fine with having an 80-plus year old Biden running in 2024. "I serve in Congress. To me, Joe Biden is young," Boyle said, referring to aging House leaders. House Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and Jim Clyburn are all in their early 80s.
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Poll: GOP is winning on the economy, immigration; Democrats are ahead on abortion and health care
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. ... Biden says “the pandemic is over” in interview with “60 Minutes.” ... In the same interview, president says yet again the U.S. would defend Taiwan if attacked by China. … Latest NBC News poll finds congressional preference tied at 46%-46%, with Biden’s approval rating at 45% (up 3 points from last month). ... Donald Trump stumps for JD Vance in Ohio Senate. ... And Joe O’Dea pitches himself as pro-abortion rights in Colorado Senate while Democrats push back.
Brady PAC backs Menendez for Congress
The Brady PAC has endorsed Robert J. Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district, giving the Democratic candidate for an open seat the backing of the political arm of one of the nation’s most influential gun control advocacy organizations. “Rob Menendez knows that a core value in...
GOP billionaire donors direct cash to Senate leaders as Trump candidates lag Dems in fundraising
Billionaire financiers such as Paul Singer, Dan Loeb and Larry Ellison have avoided donating directly to some or all of Donald Trump's staunchest allies running for Senate in the midterms. One GOP fundraiser said, "They would be lighting their money on fire if they got totally swayed by these candidates."
Adkins taps into anxiety of IRS audit surge, criticizes Kansas Democrats’ focus on abortion
GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins stokes fear of IRS audits, while U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids questions Adkins' position on abortion rights. The post Adkins taps into anxiety of IRS audit surge, criticizes Kansas Democrats’ focus on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
McConnell downplays abortion as election issue
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday downplayed the possible impact of abortion on the midterm elections, arguing voters nationally are chiefly concerned about inflation, crime, and the border.
Coughlin advocates for his signature issue — food insecurity and hunger — at White House conference
Food insecurity issues have been the cornerstone of Craig Coughlin’s tenure as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly, so his presence at President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was committed to end hunger by 2030 was especially rewarding. “We can make it possible that people don’t go...
Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Zinke narrowly won the June Republican primary over a lesser-known opponent in his bid to return to Congress after resigning from Trump’s cabinet amid numerous ethics investigations. He’s challenged by Democrat Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney and Libertarian John Lamb, a farmer from Norris. The Interior Department’s inspector general, a Trump appointee, said Zinke lied to federal investigators examining a Native American casino proposal in Connecticut that Zinke effectively blocked and his involvement in a real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish. Zinke sought to turn the tables and accused Tranel of misleading voters about his record when the issue came up just minutes into the live debate at Montana Technological University.
Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
