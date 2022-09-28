ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Explaining the Penn State pass defense celebration: How it started, what it means, and why it helps the Lions

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ihw2B_0iDhGvRA00
Penn State corner Kalen King demonstrates the Lions' 'no fly zone' celebration.

Penn State has an NCAA-leading 41 pass breakups through four weeks. And, the Nittany Lions have made sure to celebrate each and every one of them in a way unique to them.

You can see exactly how they do it in the photo above. That’s corner Kalen King. He has six pass breakups on the year. Only position mate Joey Porter Jr., has more with nine. The raised arms and hands pointing out signify a ‘no-fly zone’ the Penn State defense is trying to build.

So far, they have done a pretty good job of doing so. Besides the pass breakup count, the Lions are also 18th in the country in opponent passing yards per attempt at 5.8 and No. 10 in opponent completion percentage at 51.3. It’s two of the reasons why you’ve seen the celebration so often.

“It just keeps the energy flowing,” Porter Jr., said. “It just keeps bringing the energy to the team, and to the to the whole stadium, just to have everybody riled up and make a play. We’re going to do that every time.

“The fact that everybody’s doing it, even the offense, the offensive line, the coaches; like we had [defensive coordinator] Manny Diaz in there on the sidelines. It’s crazy. We like what it’s doing for the whole team. So, we’re just going to keep going with it.”

Who started this Penn State celebration?

Porter Jr., gave credit to one of his teammates when asked about its origin on Wednesday.

“It really started in the corner room over the summer,” Porter Jr., said. “Daequan Hardy, he started it for the corner room. And, we’ve just been keeping up. Every time we make a play on the ball, we do the celebration. It means no fly zone.

“It started in the corner room, and everybody on the team just started doing it. And now it’s just the thing that we do on the team now. We got the coaches doing it. Some of the fans are starting to do it. So, it’s nice little movement.”

So, next time you’re watching the Penn State defense celebrate, you’ll know where it came from and why they’re doing it. And, considering the breakup streak doesn’t figure to end anytime soon, it’s expected that the secondary and other members of the program will have plenty of opportunities to use it moving forward.

“It was a big thing that coach Manny Diaz and the other coaches on the defensive staff wanted us to do: Get more hands on footballs and be more disruptive in the pass game,” Porter Jr., said.

“And, I’ll say man [coverage], which we’ve been playing a lot recently, has been helping us a lot, getting our hands on footballs and being more active with the receivers. So Manny knew this was going to be the case for us and we just got to get our hands on more footballs.”

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO

Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State College

Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg

The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
State College

Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment

The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Decades Old Centre County Rape Case

In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Commissioner Resigns

Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News he is taking a job in...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
73K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy