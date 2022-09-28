ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — While Denver’s temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees , one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.

Even though winter weather could be a few weeks out, Boulder’s Transportation and Mobility Department is getting ready well before it snows. The city is preparing by training new members, ensuring equipment is in good working order and also helping the community prepare for snow.

The City of Boulder is reminding the community that the city prioritizes the clearing of emergency routes, major streets, access to hospitals, schools, transit and critical infrastructure. The city will also clear neighborhood streets that have steep slopes as well as the city’s multi-use path for walking and biking.

However, the city said that like other Front Range communities, they do not typically clear side and residential streets as the snow will usually melt within a day or two.

“Safety is our first priority. When it snows, our team works 24 hours a day to keep our streets and paths safe and accessible for community members,” said Transportation Maintenance Manager Scott Schlecht. “At the same time, it’s important to recognize that normal travel conditions cannot always be maintained during a storm. We ask for patience from the community as we diligently work to improve travel conditions when it snows.”

While the city prepares for winter, they offer tips that you can keep in mind:

  • The City of Boulder’s website has a live video of current road conditions at key intersections throughout the city to help travelers prepare for their commute
  • City property owners are required to keep sidewalks, curb ramps and curb extensions clear of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snow stops
  • Property owners are responsible for disposing of branches and other debris that falls after the storm
  • Community members can help their fellow neighbors by volunteering for the Shovel-a-Stop Program , where the community can clear snow and ice from bus stops
  • Learn how to winterize your home from the cold on the city’s website
  • When the snow arrives, the city asks that you visit their snow and ice webpage for regular updates

