ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Boys and Girls Clubs to host music festival

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgzEc_0iDhGWZ700

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Clubhouse will come alive with the sound of music, when the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) hosts their 2022 music festival this Friday, September 30. The festival will showcase music from Club kids, as well as local talent and guests.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Event organizers said DJ Young Wise will emcee the event. Attendees will also have a unique opportunity, according to BGCCA staff, to access instruments, production equipment, and trained musical mentors in the mobile music studio, “Lyricism 101.”

At the event, the 2022 Maytag Dependable Leader award will be presented to BGCCA employee David Gordon Jr. for his commitment to serving the community through mentorship and music. “Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area is proud of David Gordon and his recognition by Maytag as an inspiring leader to our youth. We are so excited to celebrate David and our talented kids with this free music event at our Albany Clubhouse,” said Justin Reuter, Chief Executive Officer.

Glens Falls Salvation Army serving dinner again

The music festival is slated to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on September 30. The Albany Clubhouse is located at 21 Delaware Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Last yearly Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour on Saturday

The last Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour of the year will be taking place on Saturday. The tour will kick off at 11 a.m. and will start at the Albany Center Gallery on 488 Broadway. Interested tour-goers must pre-register at the Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour event brite website.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Folklore spotlights Folklife Festival

New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#The Boys#Localevent#Mobile Music#Free Music#Dj#The Albany Clubhouse#Maytag#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic

BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy