If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO