Florida State

Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest maps, projections and possible paths

A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations

[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
LEE COUNTY, FL
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Southern New Englanders turned Floridians react to Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — Plenty of Florida residents evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian while some decided to ride it out. The category 4 storm hit landfall shortly after 3 p.m. The National Hurricane Service is warning top winds could reach up to 155 MPH. "It's kind of scary," said Northeast native...
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado woman in path of Hurricane Ian's eye

Hurricane Ian flirted with Category 5 status as it made landfall on Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday. However, state officials warn the entire state will feel the impact - with torrential rain, catastrophic storm surge, even tornado threats."We woke to tornado sirens early this morning," said Chelsy Klein, a Coloradan who's in central Florida right now. Klein spoke with CBS News Colorado via Zoom on Wednesday, describing what it's like preparing for the massive storm. "I've never been through a hurricane before," she said. "We got our sandbags, we pulled everything in and we made sure to get gas in...
COLORADO STATE
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
FLORIDA STATE
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

