Hurricane Ian flirted with Category 5 status as it made landfall on Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday. However, state officials warn the entire state will feel the impact - with torrential rain, catastrophic storm surge, even tornado threats."We woke to tornado sirens early this morning," said Chelsy Klein, a Coloradan who's in central Florida right now. Klein spoke with CBS News Colorado via Zoom on Wednesday, describing what it's like preparing for the massive storm. "I've never been through a hurricane before," she said. "We got our sandbags, we pulled everything in and we made sure to get gas in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO