DeSantis on Hurricane Ian: Storm will be ‘a big deal’ for a long time
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a storm recovery on Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers.
Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest maps, projections and possible paths
A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
DeSantis on Hurricane Ian recovery: 'This is going to be a 24/7 operation'
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised "a huge amount of resources" from the state to recover from Hurricane Ian. He spoke at the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda on Thursday afternoon and said, "This is going to be a 24/7 operation." The...
Things Coloradans should know about Hurricane Ian
Many people living in Colorado have family and friends that live in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Cat 1 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Paul Douglas says Ian is as concerning as any Florida hurricane he can remember
Hurricane Ian continues its collision course with the west coast of Florida as a strong and potentially catastrophic category 4 hurricane. WCCO Radio Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says he’s as concerned as he’s ever been about a Florida hurricane.
Southern New Englanders turned Floridians react to Hurricane Ian
(WJAR) — Plenty of Florida residents evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian while some decided to ride it out. The category 4 storm hit landfall shortly after 3 p.m. The National Hurricane Service is warning top winds could reach up to 155 MPH. "It's kind of scary," said Northeast native...
Colorado woman in path of Hurricane Ian's eye
Hurricane Ian flirted with Category 5 status as it made landfall on Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday. However, state officials warn the entire state will feel the impact - with torrential rain, catastrophic storm surge, even tornado threats."We woke to tornado sirens early this morning," said Chelsy Klein, a Coloradan who's in central Florida right now. Klein spoke with CBS News Colorado via Zoom on Wednesday, describing what it's like preparing for the massive storm. "I've never been through a hurricane before," she said. "We got our sandbags, we pulled everything in and we made sure to get gas in...
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
‘Catastrophic’: Forecasters warn of 18-foot storm surge from Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) increased its storm surge forecast in parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now projecting the surge could reach as high as 18 feet when Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the coming hours. The NHC upped its peak storm surge forecast two times on Wednesday morning...
DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
