northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax Woman’s Remains Identified 47 Years After She Went Missing
A construction crew working near an apartment complex in McLean in September 2001 were shocked when they stumbled upon the skeletal remains and tattered clothing of a woman. Fairfax County police arrived on scene shortly after and determined the woman had died years earlier from a gunshot wound to the head. But for more than two decades, her identity remained a mystery — until now.
fox5dc.com
Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a man near a McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the incident near a McDonald's restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Middle School Shoe Thief Had To Be Detained By Resource Officer In Indian Head, Sheriff Says
An unruly student who stole another kid's shoes at school is facing charges after becoming combative with administrators in a Maryland middle school. In Charles County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Sept. 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head stole a pair of shoes during an incident in the building.
fox5dc.com
Man charged with murdering his dad has mental health issues, family says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia son accused of killing his own father was charged with second-degree murder Thursday inside a Fairfax County court. Samy Hassanein, 36, was arraigned in court Thursday before a judge. His family was there, and they are speaking out about how we got to...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County man charged with murdering his father
A 36-year-old son in Fairfax County is in custody accused of killing his 82-year-old father, according to police. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison
According to the United State Department of Justice, as the First Word, or leader, of the MS-13 clique Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, 33-year-old Andy Tovar ordered the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third person in northern Virginia between 2017 and 2019.
alxnow.com
Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested for allegedly selling drugs and possessing guns in Arlandria
A number of suspected MS-13 gang members have been arrested the last several months for allegedly selling crack/cocaine, marijuana and firing gunshots in the Arlandria area. The suspects allegedly sold the drugs throughout the Arlandria area — and ran the operation from apartments in the 3800 block of Milan Drive and the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
fox5dc.com
DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - The 73-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home in Northwest, D.C. has been identified by police as Gloria Williams. Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to are now in shock over what happened, and they're wondering how someone could do this. It had been days since Gloria...
parentherald.com
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
fox5dc.com
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
