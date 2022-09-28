ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax Woman’s Remains Identified 47 Years After She Went Missing

A construction crew working near an apartment complex in McLean in September 2001 were shocked when they stumbled upon the skeletal remains and tattered clothing of a woman. Fairfax County police arrived on scene shortly after and determined the woman had died years earlier from a gunshot wound to the head. But for more than two decades, her identity remained a mystery — until now.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
CHANTILLY, VA
Daily Voice

Middle School Shoe Thief Had To Be Detained By Resource Officer In Indian Head, Sheriff Says

An unruly student who stole another kid's shoes at school is facing charges after becoming combative with administrators in a Maryland middle school. In Charles County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Sept. 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head stole a pair of shoes during an incident in the building.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison

According to the United State Department of Justice, as the First Word, or leader, of the MS-13 clique Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, 33-year-old Andy Tovar ordered the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third person in northern Virginia between 2017 and 2019.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alxnow.com

Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested for allegedly selling drugs and possessing guns in Arlandria

A number of suspected MS-13 gang members have been arrested the last several months for allegedly selling crack/cocaine, marijuana and firing gunshots in the Arlandria area. The suspects allegedly sold the drugs throughout the Arlandria area — and ran the operation from apartments in the 3800 block of Milan Drive and the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

