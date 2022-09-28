Hurricane Ian: Walt Disney World announces park closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced late Tuesday afternoon that their theme parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for Hurricane Ian.

Disney Parks made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday to announce that the parks will be closed on both days in a statement.

“We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of cast and guests, including when it’s safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening,” said Disney Parks.

According to WFTV, Disney Springs will be closed Wednesday, and a decision will be made later about Thursday’s operations.

According to the Walt Disney World website per WFTV, the following resorts will close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

On Monday evening, Disney said that they are in the process of contacting guests both currently there and those with upcoming reservations.

Disney Parks also said that their water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fairways Minatare Golf, and Fantasia Gardens will also close both Thursday and Friday.

Additional information regarding park closures can be found on Walt Disney World’s weather update website.

©2022 Cox Media Group