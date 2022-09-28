'Interview with the Vampire' series renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Interview with the Vampire has been renewed ahead of its premiere on AMC.

Jacob Anderson plays Louis in the AMC series "Interview with the Vampire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The network announced Wednesday that it renewed the gothic horror series for Season 2.

Interview with the Vampire is based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name. The series follows vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Rolin Jones serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Break out the Sazerac, #InterviewWithTheVampire has been renewed for a season two! pic.twitter.com/0l9D9EbZ8I — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) September 28, 2022

Season 1 will premiere Oct. 2 on AMC and AMC+. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and take place in Europe.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," AMC Networks president of original programming Dan McDermott said in a statement . "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud."

"We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue," he added. "This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

AMC acquired the rights to 18 books by Rice in June 2021 and is also developing a series based on her Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. Rice died at age 80 in December 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com