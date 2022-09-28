ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappointing photos show the long lines, hectic airports, lost luggage, and more travel chaos this year so far

By Lauren Edmonds,Joey Hadden
Insider
 3 days ago

Travelers crowd a departure hall in Humberto Delgado International Airport on July 9 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Travel in 2022 has been complicated by high gas prices, understaffed airports, heatwaves, and more.
  • Travelers shared their vacation woes with Insider, including lost luggage and long security lines.
  • Others have paid a high price for poor service, including a traveler whose hotel room had ants and a moldy sofa.
Traveling has always been a bit of a hassle, but 2022 has been particularly chaotic for millions of travelers so far.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mY8E_0iDhFj7t00
Long lines at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany in June 2022.

picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

And the future isn't looking that much brighter, either. Airline industry experts say travel may not be able to fully recover until 2024.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHak7_0iDhFj7t00
Flights were canceled as planes and runways needed to be de-iced and cleared at Logan International Airport in February 2022.

Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Source: Business Insider

So how did we get here? Travel got off to a rocky start in 2022 as a COVID-19 surge and bad weather led to thousands of canceled flights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJUDY_0iDhFj7t00
Newark Liberty International Airport's runway is covered with snow in January 2022.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Insider

A powerful winter storm in February that blanketed much of the southern, midwestern, and eastern US snarled transportation for millions of would-be travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzX1V_0iDhFj7t00
A resident digs out his car in Chicago, Illinois after a massive winter storm on February 02, 2022.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: USA Today , Associated Press

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February also drove oil prices to record-high levels, resulting in the highest gas and jet fuel prices in years and overall inflation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDRed_0iDhFj7t00
A ground staff member refuels an Airbus A330-300 aircraft at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in August 2022.

Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: UNWTO , Business Insider , Business Insider

As demand for air travel continued to rise, nearly 80% of people who traveled between January and July said they'd hit snags like soaring prices, long waits, cancellations, and poor service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Strh9_0iDhFj7t00
Travelers wait in long lines at LAX after thousands of flights were grounded on January 3, 2022.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider , Business Insider

As we headed into the summer, heat waves also made travel a lot less comfortable. Record-breaking heat was reported across the US, sparking wildfires and heat advisories.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ol4Xq_0iDhFj7t00
A woman attempts to cool down in New York City in July 2022.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Source: Insider , Insider

When Insider's lifestyle reporter Amanda Krause visited Disney Springs in July, she said the asphalt walkways and minimal shade made Lake Buena Vista, Florida's 90-degree weather feel oppressive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4BSm_0iDhFj7t00
A view of Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Source: Insider

When Krause ordered a Dole Whip frozen desert just after 7 p.m., it melted in less than two minutes after it was served, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMh6H_0iDhFj7t00
A melted Dole Whip flight at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Source: Insider

From Spain to Norway, Europe also faced record heat waves between June and August.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a05RG_0iDhFj7t00
A man throws water over himself during the second heat wave in Spain in July 2022.

Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

Source: Sky News

Even in London, which typically hits the mid-70s in July, the temperature reached a record high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) that month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292Khi_0iDhFj7t00
A Queen's guard member swelters in the heat during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in July 2022.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post , Insider

It was so hot that members of the Queen's Guard broke their traditionally stoic persona for quick water breaks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNWIt_0iDhFj7t00
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather outside Buckingham Palace in London in July 2022.

John Sibley/Reuters

Source: Insider

And public beaches didn't offer relief to some travelers either because they were overcrowded this summer, according to Insider's Rachel Askinasi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB2jc_0iDhFj7t00
Crowds of people sunbathing at Spain's Cala Pi beach in August 2022.

Clara Margais/picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Insider

During a visit to The Hamptons in July, Askinasi discovered many of the local beaches that offered peace and privacy were limited to residents only – meaning public beaches were overwhelmed with travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebAzE_0iDhFj7t00
A crowd of people in Southampton, New York, in July 2022.

Spencer Platt/Staff/Getty Images

Source: Insider

With sky-high gas prices, finding reliable and cheap transportation was a hassle for travelers this year, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YE3D_0iDhFj7t00
Cars are stuck in a traffic jam during the summer holidays in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2022.

picture alliance/Getty Images

In June, inflation caused US gas prices to hit a record high of $5 per gallon. A California town even reached $7.59 per gallon that month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRjAi_0iDhFj7t00
Gas prices over the $8 mark at a Chevron Station in Los Angeles, California, in June 2022.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Source: Insider , New York Post

High gas prices forced many travelers to alter their plans. One traveler told Insider he paid double what he expected on a summer road trip down the West Coast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtIgg_0iDhFj7t00
A Mobil station in West Hollywood, California, advertises prices higher than the norm in March 2022.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

When travel nurse Alex Waldie moved from Seattle to San Diego, California, he told Insider that he spent nearly $400 on gas alone on the 20-hour drive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxJau_0iDhFj7t00
Motorists line up to receive free gas at a station in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2022.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

On the East Coast, Askinasi had a similar experience when she drove up to the Hamptons from NYC. "The prices were disgusting, but I had to fill up," she said. She paid $6.65 per gallon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMTAR_0iDhFj7t00
High gas prices in Montauk, New York, in July 2022.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Source: Insider

For travelers like Jeff Kunkel, higher gas prices have put a damper on travel plans. Ideally, he told Insider, he would have driven five hours to Michigan's Upper Peninsula this summer, but he can only afford to travel locally this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTp2l_0iDhFj7t00
A picture of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Getty Images

Some travelers say they have paid a high price for mediocre service on their vacations. Insider's lifestyle reporter Monica Humphries traveled to Cairns, Australia, this summer and booked a three-star hotel "at a five-star price," she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhnwU_0iDhFj7t00
An aerial view of Cairns, Queensland, Australia.

PETER HARRISON/Getty Images

But Humphries said she received poor service throughout her stay, like when the ceiling leaked from a rain storm and soaked the carpet flooring in her room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5yEz_0iDhFj7t00
A leaking ceiling in Monica Humphries’ hotel room in July 2022.

Monica Humphries/Insider

There was no shower curtain in the bathroom, so the bathroom flooded after a five-minute shower. When Humphries went to management, she said they told her they were fully booked, and there was nothing they could do.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUmWf_0iDhFj7t00
A wet bathroom floor in Monica Humphries' hotel room in July 2022.

Monica Humphries/Insider

"It was a tough realization that, when there's a demand for a destination, the guest experience can be placed on the back-burner," Humphries said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xHlz_0iDhFj7t00
Monica Humphries' hotel room in July 2022.

Monica Humphries/Insider

Insider's senior travel editor Emily Hochberg was also shocked by exuberant prices and lackluster service when she booked a holiday weekend in Manhattan Beach, California.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nGIR_0iDhFj7t00
A picture of Manhattan Beach, California.

Andreas Selter/Getty Images

Hochberg said she spent more than she normally would on a beach hotel in California. So, it was upsetting to find broken windows, ants, peeling paint, a moldy pullout sofa, and features not as advertised. Hochberg said she alerted management, but they "just shrugged their shoulders and said it was a historic building."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlulB_0iDhFj7t00
A broken window and some mold in the hotel room where Emily Hochberg stayed in July 2022.

Emily Hochberg/Insider

Meanwhile, air travel continued to be a headache throughout the summer, with more than 50,000 canceled flights and over 570,000 delayed flights from the US alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F4xt_0iDhFj7t00
A display board indicates canceled flights at Frankfurt Airport in July 2022.

Daniel Roland / AFP / Getty Images

Source: Flight Aware

For Insider's Deputy Editor Chloe Pantazi-Wolber, a planned weekend getaway in June turned into a long night at the airport waiting in line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0IzA_0iDhFj7t00
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport on July 1, 2022.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Pantazi-Wolber dealt with long lines at LaGuardia Airport when her Delta flight to Atlanta was canceled after being delayed for two hours. She said that the Delta app said her flight was canceled over inclement weather, though neither NYC nor Atlanta had weather issues that day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIFW8_0iDhFj7t00
Large crowds of travelers wait at the baggage claim area at LaGuardia Airport in New York City in June 2022.

UCG/Getty Images

When she reached the front of the line, Pantazi-Wolber said the airline told her it could rebook her flight for two days later at an airport upstate. When she asked for a refund, she said they replied that she needed to call the airline. She ultimately was able to get a refund.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYhBo_0iDhFj7t00
Delta employees assist customers at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, on January 13, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A representative for Delta Airlines did not comment on the matter when contacted by Insider.

With so many cancellations, some travelers have been left with no other options than to sleep on the floor and yoga mats ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSNMk_0iDhFj7t00
Two passengers sleep on the floor at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2022.

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

... airport benches ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPTYp_0iDhFj7t00
A traveler sleeps on a bench at Germany's Hannover Airport in July 2022.

Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

... airport seats ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgTBS_0iDhFj7t00
Passengers wait at Rome's Fiumicino airport during an airline workers strike that cancelled hundreds of flights on July 17, 2022.

Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

... luggage ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xmbK_0iDhFj7t00
A child sleeps as his family waits for their flight to Mexico at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2022.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

... or even baggage conveyor belts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnKRw_0iDhFj7t00
Passengers sleep on conveyor belts as they wait to board their flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2022.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Delays have also made flights more difficult to plan around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7tTj_0iDhFj7t00
A crowd of travelers check-in for their flights in May 2022.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pauline Villegas, a fellow at Insider, said when she flew from LAX to Newark Airport in May 2022, she had to wait three hours on the plane after landing due to a backed-up flight schedule and traffic on the tarmac.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dM7yX_0iDhFj7t00
A general image of airline jets lined up on a runway.

Ted Horowitz/Getty Images

An overwhelmed flight industry also caused London's busy Heathrow Airport to limit the number of passengers traveling through the hub daily to 100,000 in July. The cap was later extended to October.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTXPA_0iDhFj7t00
People wait in long queues for security at Heathrow Airport on June 1, 2022.

Carl Court/Getty Images.

Source: Insider

And lost luggage has only made travelers' experiences worse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lItxm_0iDhFj7t00
Luggage started to pile up at Pearson International Airport in June 2022.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images.

Source: Insider

One traveler told Insider that she deliberately took a carry-on bag to avoid this summer's notorious travel chaos, only for the airline to insist she check her bag and then lose it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10k7dv_0iDhFj7t00
Uncollected suitcases and bags litter the baggage area in Athens International Airport in August 2022.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Another traveler told Insider that, after two months of his luggage being lost, he still doesn't know when he'll be getting it back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov19K_0iDhFj7t00
Numerous suitcases are stored in the baggage claim area at Hamburg Airport in June 2022.

Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images

Despite all the setbacks, many aren't letting it damper their travels. More people flew over Labor Day 2022 than in 2019, suggesting a higher demand for travel. Only time will tell whether the tourism industry can handle that demand.

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

