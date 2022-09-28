ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

An MMA fighter seemed to take multiple knockout shots in a row during a 48-second UFC audition gone wrong

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miunI_0iDhFhMR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODD8K_0iDhFhMR00
Mateus Mendonca prepares for his Contender Series bow.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Mateus Mendonca finished his Contender Series opponent Ashiek Ajim in 48 seconds Tuesday.
  • The victory was so conclusive that Ajim lay hurt on the canvas for at least two minutes.
  • Dana White did not hesitate to hand Mendonca a full-time UFC contract.

LAS VEGAS — Mateus Mendonca, a 23-year-old fighter, made a statement Tuesday during the final Contender Series event of the summer.

The Apex TV studio in Las Vegas has hosted 50 fights as 100 athletes hoped to succeed in their respective auditions to join the UFC .

Dana White , UFC's long-running president, has been omnipresent at every show, and hands out full-time UFC contracts to regional and/or novice fighters who have impressed him the most.

Considering the way Mendonca performed in the 10th and final episode of the sixth season, a UFC deal always seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Mendonca beat Ashiek Ajim with ease

Mendonca, a Chute Boxe Academy fighter with a multi-dimensional fighting style, initiated a stunning sequence shortly after the start of the opening round, that finished the fight there and then.

An overhand right dropped his opponent and as Ashiek Ajim attempted to get back to his feet, he was met with a hook shot that appeared to knock him into unconsciousness.

The back of his skull then ricocheted off the canvas and Mendonca inflicted even more damage when he followed up with a brutal hammerfist to ensure the fight was over.

Prior to his Contender Series match, Ajim had won six fights at the Rhode Island-based organization CES MMA — finishing four of those bouts by knockout.

But his defeat to Mendonca was so conclusive that he was on the floor for at least two minutes to receive medical attention in a UFC audition gone wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCqHj_0iDhFhMR00
Mateus Mendonca obliterated Ashiek Ajim at Dana White's Contender Series.

Photo by Getty Images

Watch the finish right here:

Mendonca's win, the 10th fastest in Contender Series history, advanced his unbeaten pro MMA record to 10 wins (three knockouts, four submissions, and three decisions).

"He came out and dominated," UFC boss Dana White said at a post-event press conference. "I like his energy."

Victory advanced Mendonca's unbeaten pro MMA record to 10 wins (three knockouts, four submissions, and three decisions).

He was one of five Contender Series athletes to earn a UFC deal.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing

Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton

WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
PWMania

Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio

Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighter#Knockouts#Combat#Mma#Apex#Chute Boxe Academy
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on ‘dumb’ Brendan Schaub conspiracy theory: ‘He needs a handler’

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on the UFC 279 conspiracy theory. UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, had one of the wackiest fight weeks in recent memory. Things went haywire starting with the pre-fight press conference, where Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got a bit chippy backstage. One day after, Chimaev badly missed weight by 7.5 pounds, resulting in a shuffling atop the card.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’

Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
CELEBRITIES
worldboxingnews.net

Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses

Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil

Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Ben Rothwell plans to make Bobo O’Bannon “regret” wanting to fight him at BKFC 30: “I know I’m one of the best fighters in the world”

Ben Rothwell is finally set to make his BKFC debut on Saturday in the co-main event of BKFC 30 in Monroe, Louisana. Earlier this year, Rothwell asked for his UFC release and later signed with BKFC. Once he signed with BKFC, he expected to get a fight relatively soon but that didn’t happen and he will now fight Bobo O’Bannon on Saturday.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business

Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
COMBAT SPORTS
Insider

Insider

608K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy