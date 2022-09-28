An MMA fighter seemed to take multiple knockout shots in a row during a 48-second UFC audition gone wrong

Mateus Mendonca prepares for his Contender Series bow. Photo by Getty Images

Mateus Mendonca finished his Contender Series opponent Ashiek Ajim in 48 seconds Tuesday.

The victory was so conclusive that Ajim lay hurt on the canvas for at least two minutes.

Dana White did not hesitate to hand Mendonca a full-time UFC contract.

LAS VEGAS — Mateus Mendonca, a 23-year-old fighter, made a statement Tuesday during the final Contender Series event of the summer.

The Apex TV studio in Las Vegas has hosted 50 fights as 100 athletes hoped to succeed in their respective auditions to join the UFC .

Dana White , UFC's long-running president, has been omnipresent at every show, and hands out full-time UFC contracts to regional and/or novice fighters who have impressed him the most.

Considering the way Mendonca performed in the 10th and final episode of the sixth season, a UFC deal always seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Mendonca beat Ashiek Ajim with ease

Mendonca, a Chute Boxe Academy fighter with a multi-dimensional fighting style, initiated a stunning sequence shortly after the start of the opening round, that finished the fight there and then.

An overhand right dropped his opponent and as Ashiek Ajim attempted to get back to his feet, he was met with a hook shot that appeared to knock him into unconsciousness.

The back of his skull then ricocheted off the canvas and Mendonca inflicted even more damage when he followed up with a brutal hammerfist to ensure the fight was over.

Prior to his Contender Series match, Ajim had won six fights at the Rhode Island-based organization CES MMA — finishing four of those bouts by knockout.

But his defeat to Mendonca was so conclusive that he was on the floor for at least two minutes to receive medical attention in a UFC audition gone wrong.

Watch the finish right here:

Mendonca's win, the 10th fastest in Contender Series history, advanced his unbeaten pro MMA record to 10 wins (three knockouts, four submissions, and three decisions).

"He came out and dominated," UFC boss Dana White said at a post-event press conference. "I like his energy."

He was one of five Contender Series athletes to earn a UFC deal.