WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jean-Pierre holds briefing ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

Read full article on original website
Related
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
Death toll rises to 27 in Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing Wednesday following the firing of two North Korean short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. The move comes a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m....
Cubans protest over delays in restoring power to island after Hurricane Ian
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warns Floridians to evacuate if still possible, or get to higher ground
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall at close to Category 5 speed, FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warned Floridians of the dangers ahead, including those after the storm passes. Watch the full briefing in the player above. The hurricane appeared on track to slam ashore somewhere north of Fort Myers and some...
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requests aid from Biden as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Watch DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.
Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WATCH: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Watch Gov. DeSantis’ update...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Biden says Hurricane Ian is likely ‘among the worst storms in the nation’s history’
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation’s history,” adding it will “take months, years to rebuild.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden said “America’s heart is literally breaking” for all of those who’ve...
People trapped and over 2 million without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WATCH: White House decries Russia’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation attempt
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned Russia’s “fraudulent attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” calling it a “a flagrant violation of international law” and insisting it has no legitimacy. Watch the briefing in the player above. “The United States will never recognize these actions....
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
WATCH: Gov. Henry McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. Watch McMaster’s remarks in the player above. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday...
WATCH: Biden calls on Congress to reinstate expanded child tax credit to end hunger by 2030
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration’s goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. Watch the event live in the player above. “I know we...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian hurtles toward Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Watch the unveiling in the player above. Speakers...
U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions as tensions over Ukraine soar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
What is the rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 insurrection trial?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War-era accusation that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day. Stewart Rhodes and his...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South Korea’s military...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0