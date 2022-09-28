ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jean-Pierre holds briefing ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

By Curt Anderson, Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
PBS NewsHour

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Death toll rises to 27 in Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
PBS NewsHour

Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
#Hurricane Watch#Hurricanes#Ne White House#Hurricane Hunters#Landfall#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#Air Force
PBS NewsHour

Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South Korea’s military...
MILITARY
