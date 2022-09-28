Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
iPhone 15 Ultra isn’t even out, and I already hate it
Apple launched the iPhone 14 series a few weeks ago, with three models hitting stores 10 days ago. The iPhone 14 Plus will follow in mid-October, completing Apple’s 2022 iPhone launch. That means the iPhone 15 rumors season is in full swing, as Apple is undoubtedly working on the next-gen phone. Even though we’ll have to wait about a year to see the 2023 handsets in stores, I already hate the iPhone 15 Ultra, the purported Pro Max replacement.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
Digital Trends
Does the iPhone 14 have the Dynamic Island?
With this year’s iPhone 14 lineup, Apple introduced the most significant user interface change to come to its smartphone platform since Face ID debuted on the iPhone X in 2017: the Dynamic Island. Contents. What about the iPhone 15?. Thanks to the plethora of rumors and leaks leading up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
Digital Trends
How to perform the AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test
One of the best upgrades Apple introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro is more inclusive tip sizing options. The first-generation AirPods Pro already come with three tip size options: small, medium, and large. The AirPods Pro 2 go a step further to offer an extra-small tip size for users with narrower ear shapes.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $450 savings on Apple’s most powerful MacBook Pro models
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are undoubtedly some of the best laptops around, as they feature one of the best processors in the market. Apple has also reinvented its MacBook Pro lineup to include three new amazing products, starting with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the latest update to its 13-inch model, which now features Apple’s latest M2 processor. Indeed, they aren’t necessarily the most affordable options on the market, but the latest offers will let you save up to $450 on select models, making them even more attractive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 camera battle shows why small details matter
Smartphone cameras are unbelievably good in 2022, and Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 are further proof of that. The former ushers in one of the biggest changes we’ve seen to the iPhone’s camera system in years, while the latter offers a very familiar (and reliable) setup.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
Phone Arena
Check out Google's new Pixel 7 Pro design video
On October 6th, Google will introduce the new Pixel 7 series and turn the page on what was an uneven but eventful year for the Pixel 6 line. Software updates that were delayed, maddening connectivity issues that made the phones as useful for communications as a candy bar, and a slow and laggy under-display fingerprint scanner were some of the issues that users had to put up with.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 series to debut with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro as pre-order gifts
Android Business Google Pixel Smartphone Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. Most major details of the premium devices as well as their pricing have leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals early adopters of the devices will have a claim to spicy gifts.
iPhone 14 Pro charging bug is causing some phones to randomly restart
Apple has addressed a number of bugs affecting iOS 16 and its brand new iPhone 14 lineup already, but there are still plenty left to fix. For example, some early iPhone 14 Pro adopters have noticed that their phones are randomly restarting while charging. As spotted by 9to5Mac, a Reddit...
ZDNet
Apple: iOS 16's Stage Manager is coming to older iPad Pros
Apple will roll out its new Stage Manager multitasking feature to more iPads than just the latest models that have its M1 chip. Stage Manager, the headline feature of iOS 16, overhauls multitasking on the iPad with overlapping and resizable windows. The feature also let users connect an iPad to an external monitor to create a second iPad desktop rather than just mirroring the same one.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Samsung is finally getting a clever way to get killer phones for less — here's how
Samsung has reportedly updated it Re-Newed scheme, giving consumers the chance to get its top phones at low prices.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra review: A big, exciting, overwhelming success
Apple makes amazing products almost anyone can pick up, use, and enjoy. When you first hear about the Apple Watch Ultra, however, it doesn’t sound like it’s for everyone. It’s for those few with $800 to spend on a smartwatch that’s seemingly only supposed to be used in the sea, up a mountain, or covered in mud in a bog. Or is it?
Google just leaked a new smart home product – here's what you need to know
A new Google Nest Doorbell is expected at the Google Pixel event
Google Stadia cloud gaming servers will shut down in 2023
Google Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, is shutting its servers down on Jan. 18, 2023, the search engine giant announced in a statement, as the service failed to catch on like Google hoped it would. The news comes a few months after reports emerged that said Google was making Stadia less of a priority in 2022.
Comments / 0