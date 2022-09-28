ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen and 32-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock’s Murder

The LAPD arrested two people Tuesday in connection with the mugging and murder of rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles outlet in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. An unidentified 17-year-old was arrested and booked for murder, and a 32-year-old woman, Shauntel Trone, was arrested and booked for being an accessory. Officials say a third suspect believed to be the minor’s father, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, is still on the run. PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen, was eating at the soul food restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, when a gunman showed up. He demanded Allen’s phone and jewelry before opening fire then fleeing in a getaway car. Officials are investigating whether an Instagram post made by Sibounheuang about 20 minutes before the attack, linking their location, may have tipped off their attackers. Freddie Lee Trone, who officials are describing as “armed and dangerous,” is believed to be a longtime member of a South Los Angeles street gang, according to NBC Los Angeles.

