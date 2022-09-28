ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

CBS Austin

Local utility crews sent Florida's way to help with Hurricane Ian restoration

AUSTIN, Texas — Relief is on the way from Austin to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian. In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Austin Energy sent 18 employees and support personnel Wednesday morning to Jacksonville to help Jacksonville Electric Authority with restoration efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home

When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas man facing charges in Texas Capitol grounds damage

AUSTIN, Texas — A middle-aged Central Texas man is facing a state jail felony charge in vandalism at the state Capitol. DPS troopers arrested 42-year-old Dries Bedingfield late Wednesday night, after he was seen driving erratically on the south side of the Capitol. The damage seemed pretty minor --...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown

Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
GEORGETOWN, TX
iheart.com

Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

3 key Texas football commits taking other official visits this fall

One of the major focuses on the recruiting trail this fall for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 recruiting class this fall and pick up a few more commits to round out this group before the first signing day in a few months.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans

The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Buildings near 10-inch gas leak in Bee Cave evacuated, RR 620 closed

AUSTIN, Texas — A 10-inch gas leak reported in Bee Cave has prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated Friday afternoon. Lake Travis County Fire Rescue responded around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Ladera Road -- by the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Buildings within 150 feet of...
BEE CAVE, TX
CBS Austin

Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin

People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
TEXAS STATE

