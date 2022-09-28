Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Local utility crews sent Florida's way to help with Hurricane Ian restoration
AUSTIN, Texas — Relief is on the way from Austin to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian. In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Austin Energy sent 18 employees and support personnel Wednesday morning to Jacksonville to help Jacksonville Electric Authority with restoration efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall.
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
October begins with tranquil weather
Afternoon high temperatures warm to the 80s while the relative humidity drops to the 20s. -- Rich Segal
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home
When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
CBS Austin
Butterflies will be challenged by Texas drought & extreme heat during fall migration
Butterflies are facing a challenging fall migration through Texas after the drought and extreme summer temperatures. This latest hurdle comes on the heels of a dramatic drop in monarch butterfly populations over the past three decades. “Well, there are just a few. There is just a starter bunch,” said John...
CBS Austin
Central Texas man facing charges in Texas Capitol grounds damage
AUSTIN, Texas — A middle-aged Central Texas man is facing a state jail felony charge in vandalism at the state Capitol. DPS troopers arrested 42-year-old Dries Bedingfield late Wednesday night, after he was seen driving erratically on the south side of the Capitol. The damage seemed pretty minor --...
Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown
Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
iheart.com
Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital
Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Solution to the sticky bug poop on cars? More bugs.
Fed up with the aphid excrement glazed over your car? Well, at least one couple living in Austin decided to take the issue into their own hands — or the hands of nearly 50,000 ladybugs, that is.
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin
CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
3 key Texas football commits taking other official visits this fall
One of the major focuses on the recruiting trail this fall for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 recruiting class this fall and pick up a few more commits to round out this group before the first signing day in a few months.
CBS Austin
Austin Record Convention returns, and so do its devoted fans
The Austin Record Convention is back at Austin’s Palmer Events Center. The local celebration of music memorabilia and music culture is now 40 years old, and that's because a lot of fans find the show addicting. Thousands of people wander through the Palmer Events Center before the show weekend...
CBS Austin
Buildings near 10-inch gas leak in Bee Cave evacuated, RR 620 closed
AUSTIN, Texas — A 10-inch gas leak reported in Bee Cave has prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated Friday afternoon. Lake Travis County Fire Rescue responded around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Ladera Road -- by the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Buildings within 150 feet of...
CBS Austin
Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin
People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
KENS 5
More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
